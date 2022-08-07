Chris Pine looks effortlessly handsome while shopping with friends

No one would ever accuse Chris Pine, 41, of resting on his laurels over the years.

The Wonder Woman star has already released two new films in the first quarter of the year, with three more expected to premiere in 2023. And that’s on top of making his directorial debut in the comedy mystery film Poolman, which he started filming in June, and also serves as the lead man.

Over the weekend, Pine took advantage of a bit of production downtime and went on a retail therapy session with some friends in Los Angeles.

And as you can see from a few photos, Pine’s shopping spree was nothing short of a huge success.

Seeing casual-cool in the fashion department wearing blue jeans and a white button-down shirt, the actor was spotted walking from a store to his parked car with two shopping bags in each hand.

Pine had longer than usual hair dyed blonde, while his friends walked on either side of him, each carrying two more of his shopping bags.

For an extra touch of style, the Los Angeles native rolled up the bottom part of his jeans by an inch, highlighting his brown leather sandals.

His good looks in Southern California contrasted with his role as Darren Barrenman in Poolman.

When spotted on set in LA’s Chinatown neighborhood nearly a month ago, Pine had a bushy gray beard and long blond hair.

For the scene of the day, the costume department dressed him in a striped shirt tucked into gray pleated pants, both of which contrasted with a set of white shoes.

The performer wore sunglasses, a beige hat and a red bandana that was worn around his neck during the filming. co-star Danny DeVito.

The film, which Pine co-wrote with Ian Gotler, also features Annette Bening, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ariana DeBose and DeWanda Wise.

The story follows “a man tending a swimming pool and discovering a major water heist,” one in a similar vein to Roman Polanski’s neo-noir mystery drama Chinatown (1974), starring Jack Nicolson and Faye Dunaway.

“Because I thought about it so damn long, it just seemed like something I was going to direct,” Pine recalled. Deadline of his decision to direct Poolman, which came about during a dinner with director Patty Jenkins and her husband.

Other PIne films that will premiere in 2023 include the comedy Doula, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, and the action-adventure comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.