Chris Pine caught the eye when he went out to dinner in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, the night before his birthday.

The star, who turned 42 on Friday, looked smart in a lightweight blue pinstripe suit.

The All The Old Knives star paired the pants and jacket with a white button-down shirt and brown shoes without socks.

The Star Trek star’s signature dark hair hung to the collar and appeared sun-bleached as a few gray locks peaked at the roots.

A Wrinkle In Time director Ava Duvernay, 50, wished the actor the best of luck on his special day by tweeting: ‘Congratulations to #ARRAYFamily Member Chris Pine! #AWrinkleInTime.’

The in-demand star will next be seen on the big screen in Don’t Worry Darling.

Chris plays the leader of a closed community called Victory in the psychological thriller set to hit theaters September 23.

The star expressed his admiration for director and co-star Olivia Wilde Entertainment tonight in 2020 saying, ‘The aesthetic of the film is beautiful. The story is so compelling and so fun and so dark and twisted.”

“The shooting was great. Olivia is very clear about what she wants.’

The Satellite Award winner has been signed to host the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala in October.

His father, actor Robert Pine, 81, will co-host the star-studded fundraising event.

Justin Timberlake will perform live at the party.