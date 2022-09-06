Chris Pine goes viral for zoning out at the Don’t Worry Darling press conference

Amid all the behind-the-scenes drama associated with Don’t Worry Darling, Chris Pine’s composure has caused him to go viral in an unusual way.

The 42-year-old actor took part in Monday’s press conference for Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, where fans noticed he was broadcasting or even taking a step back from the whole ordeal.

Perhaps the most viral clip from the press conference showed Pine’s reaction to a bizarre quote from Harry Styles, who turned pop star actor.

Press conference: The 42-year-old actor took part in Monday’s press conference for Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, where fans noticed he was broadcasting or even distanced himself from the whole ordeal

Response: Perhaps the most viral clip from the press conference showed Pine’s reaction to a bizarre quote from Harry Styles turned actor, pop star

“You know what my favorite thing about the movie is, like it feels like a movie, it feels like a real movie, like going to the theater movie that you know you’re kind of… the reason you’re watching something going to watch the big screen,” Styles said during the press conference.

The clip was captured by Twitter user @romansgerri, though it only showed Pine’s reaction — or lack thereof — to the comments, with the user noting, “You can almost see the screaming stabbing down his throat.”

The video has racked up over 8K retweets, 4K quote retweets and over 109K likes since it was posted on Monday morning.

Fans: Other fans posted the same video, including @leohoratio, who said, ‘Chris Pine honey, I’m going to get you out of there’

Other fans posted the same video, including @leohoratio, who said, “Chris Pine honey, I’m getting you out of there.”

Another fan, @sunflowerry_Lou, added: “I’ve always liked Chris Pine, but I’ll be honest his reactions to everything happening today have been so perfect I have no choice but to stop.”

Chris Pine fan/expert @creepertastic added: ‘I’ve been a diehard Chris Pine fan for almost 20 years, so I consider myself an expert, and I can confidently say that he’s rethinking all of his life choices here… literally distance himself from his environment.’

Stan: Another fan, @sunflowerry_Lou added: ‘I’ve always loved Chris Pine, but I’ll be honest his reactions to everything happening today were so perfect I have no choice but to stand’

Expert: Chris Pine fan/expert @creepertastic added: ‘I’ve been a diehard Chris Pine fan for almost 20 years, so I consider myself an expert, and I can confidently say he’s rethinking all of his life choices here.. literally dissociating from his environment’

Another fan, @mcclafloy, shared some photos of Pine from the press conference, adding: ‘Chris Pine at #DontWorryDarling press conference is quite a mood.’

@Keyon shared an image of Lea Michele sitting alone in a theater and added: ‘Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling press conference’.

@hiimbobbi added: ‘Imagine you’re Chris Pine, PROFESSIONAL actor. Flip phone is charged. Feminist theory books on deck for your free time among the junkets. You show up to your cast who HATE each other and you get stuck on a journey with a guy who has seemingly just figured out what acting is? Wow.’

Vote: Another fan, @mcclafloy, shared some photos of Pine from the press conference, adding: ‘Chris Pine at #DontWorryDarling press conference is quite a mood’

Shared: @Keyon shared an image of Lea Michele sitting alone in a theater, adding: ‘Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling press conference’

Bobbi: @hiimbobbi added: ‘Imagine you’re Chris Pine, PROFESSIONAL actor. Flip phone is charged. Feminist theory books on deck for your free time among the junkets. You show up to your cast who HATE each other and you get stuck on a journey with a guy who has seemingly just figured out what acting is? Wow.’

Bobbi added: ‘Chris Pine stepped back from a press conference, Florence Pugh showed up 15 minutes late with an aperol spritz, Tom Cruise clung to a plane and said ‘See you at the cinema!’ , Brendan Fraser gets a six-minute ovation… maybe the cinema really is back.”

Other fans commented that Pine was sitting between Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and her star/boyfriend Harry Styles, adding @harrystyleszeit: “I don’t know exactly who has to pay them, but Chris Pine and Gemma Chan deserve a raise. for today.’

Other fans commented that Pine was sitting between Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and her star/boyfriend Harry Styles, adding @harrystyleszeit: “I don’t know exactly who has to pay them, but Chris Pine and Gemma Chan deserve a raise. for today.’

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters September 23.

Cinema: Bobbi added: ‘Chris Pine said goodbye at a press conference, Florence Pugh showed up 15 minutes late with an aperol spritz, Tom Cruise clung to a plane and said ‘see you at the cinema!’ , Brendan Fraser gets a six-minute ovation… maybe cinema really is back’

Raise: Other fans commented that Pine was sitting between Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and her star/boyfriend Harry Styles, adding @harrystyleszeit: ‘I don’t know exactly who has to pay them, but Chris Pine and Gemma Chan earn increases for today’

Excitement: @goldnangel added: ‘Chris Pine definitely knows the behind the scenes of all the DWD junk. Look at him laugh at the tension. I can not breathe.’