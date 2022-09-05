Chris Pine goes for the clean-shaven look at the Venice Film Festival after ditching scruffy beard

Advertisement

Chris Pine has shaved off his scruffy beard and returned to his clean-shaven look three months after stepping out with noticeably different facial hair while filming his directorial debut, Poolman.

After attributing his bearded look to “laziness” during an interview with ET in March, the 42-year-old Star Trek actor cut a handsome figure in a white shirt, red pants and a brown leather belt at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

After a gondola ride through the calm waters in Venice, Italy with his Don’t Worry Darling costar Gemma Chan, the Wonder Woman star looked prettier than ever after cutting his long hair.

His good looks in Southern California contrasted with his role as Darren Barrenman in Poolman, which he directed, produced and co-wrote.

Spotted on the set of the mystery comedy film in Los Angeles’ Chinatown in June, Pine shocked fans as she sported a bushy gray beard and long blonde hair.

For the day’s scene, the costume department dressed him in a striped shirt tucked into gray pleated pants, both of which were contrasted with a set of white shoes.

The performer wore sunglasses, a beige hat and a red bandana that was worn around his neck alongside co-star Danny DeVito during the filming.

The film, which Pine co-wrote with Ian Gotler, also features Annette Bening, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ariana DeBose and DeWanda Wise.

The story follows “a man tending a swimming pool and discovering a major water heist,” one in a similar vein to Roman Polanski’s neo-noir mystery drama Chinatown (1974), starring Jack Nicolson and Faye Dunaway.

More to come: Pine’s other films set to premiere in 2023 include the comedy Doula, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, and the action-adventure comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

“Because I thought about it so damn long, it just seemed like something I was going to direct,” Pine recalled. Deadline of his decision to direct Poolman, which came about over a dinner with director Patty Jenkins and her husband.

Pine’s other films that will premiere in 2023 include the comedy Doula, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, and the action-adventure comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Earlier this year, he joked that his salt-and-pepper beard and longer locks are “equal parts laziness and equal parts something I might do here in the future.”