Chris ‘Pagey’ Page announces he is leaving Triple M after 12 years

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Triple M radio host Chris ‘Pagey’ Page surprised listeners by announcing that he will be leaving the station at the end of this year.

Talk about Breakfast with MG, Jess & Pagey on Wednesday, the host said it was time for something different after more than a decade with the network.

“Sometimes you can do the same thing for too long,” he began.

Triple M radio host Chris ‘Pagey’ Page surprised listeners by announcing he’s leaving the station at the end of this year

He joked that his next role doesn’t require him to get up at 4 a.m. every day.

An emotional Pagey said he had built close bonds with his colleagues at Triple M that would last a lifetime.

“I love this radio station and all the people who work here. It’s a family,’ he said.

The breakfast radio host (pictured with co-hosts Jess Eva, center and Mark Geyer, right) said it was time for something different after more than a decade at Triple M

A statement from SCA confirmed the decision shortly after its announcement.

After a career spanning nearly two decades with SCA, Triple M’s Chris ‘Pagey’ Page has announced his departure from Triple M Sydney,” the release began.

Pagey began his radio career with Newcastle’s NXFM in 2003 and then moved to Triple M Adelaide, before 2Day FM’s 30-night show took him back to Sydney.

In 2010, Pagey joined Triple M Sydney and anchored a daring breakfast radio experiment called The Grill Team, which featured household names from the NRL world. He stayed with Triple M Sydney’s Breakfast show, most recently as a presenter on MG, Jess and Pagey and has become a much loved member of the Triple M family.

“Pagey will be saying goodbye to the Triple M Breakfast show for the last time on Friday, December 2, while pursuing his interests outside of radio.”

Chris (pictured with co-host Jess Eva, center and former colleague Lawrence Mooney, right) has worked on several popular Triple M programs over the years

Pagey co-hosts the popular Triple M Breakfast With MG, Jess & Pagey show.

He has gone through some significant changes in his life in recent years.

Last year, he revealed that he was finally sober after spending a month in an alcohol addiction treatment center.

He bravely explained his situation on the broadcast and said he wanted to be honest with listeners about why he was absent from the show.

Page told his co-hosts he hoped his voice would help eradicate the stigma surrounding rehab and addiction.

The radio host said there is ‘nothing wrong’ with accepting when ‘something is out of control’, and that help is always available for those who need it.