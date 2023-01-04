Chris Noth, 68, in rare public outing in NYC … after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

Chris Noth was spotted on a rare outing in New York City on Wednesday, more than a year after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

The 68-year-old actor – who said his marriage was intact last summer – was seen out for a walk, donning a long-sleeved green zip-up fleece with black trousers and black with green sneakers as he crossed the street.

The Madison, Wisconsin-born actor, who shares two sons with wife Tara Wilson, 43 — Orion, 14, and Keats, two — is best known for playing the role of Mr. Big in And Just Like That… and Sex and the City.

Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women in December 2021 in a story published by The Hollywood Reporterregarding incidents that took place in 2004 and 2015. Three other women subsequently accused the actor of sexual assault in the wake of the first story.

The Good Wife actor subsequently released a statement denying any wrongdoing, saying, “The allegations made against me by persons I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false.

“These stories could be from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual.’

Noth faced rapid professional repercussions in the wake of the allegations, as he was fired from his role on the CBS crime drama The Equalizer, scenes that aired in the finale of And Just Like That… were cut, and a Peleton commercial he was featured in was pulled from the airwaves.

No criminal charges or civil action have been taken amid the many allegations, sources said Page six last month, and law enforcement has not contacted him since the allegations became public.

Famed attorney Gloria Allred, who represents a woman named Lisa Gentile who says Noth was violent towards her in 2002, told the outlet that she “has not filed any civil suit” against the actor.

A source told the Noth publication, “Chris lost every job he got, but he was never charged and no criminal complaint was ever filed. No claims have been settled.

“If any of the women had gone to the police, [they] would have had an obligation to investigate, regardless of the fact that the statute of limitations may have expired. But there was nothing. In general, the lack of a police report or a civil trial is not proof that the allegations are false. There are many reasons why accusers don’t sue and don’t want to press charges.’

The source noted that with the passage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, “some prosecutors may decide to file a lawsuit in the future.”

At the time the news broke, Noth’s Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said they were “deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth” in a joint statement they posted on their Instagram Post stories accounts.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the group said. “We know it’s going to be very hard to do and we commend them for it.”