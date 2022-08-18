Chris Minns on Kyle and Jackie O: Admits to trimming his chest hair and doing F45

<!–

NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns is the latest politician in the running for the title of Australia’s most popular politician

The disheveled Labor leader, 42, sent fans swooning during an interview with The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Thursday by sharing some intimate details about how he maintains his debonair look.

Executive producer Sonia ‘Palestine’ Jahshan couldn’t help but crawl over the blistering statesman, declaring that it was about time New South Wales had a ‘hot’ prime minister.

Listeners went wild with ‘hot’ NSW opposition leader Chris Minns, 42, (pictured) on Thursday’s Kyle and Jackie O Show after he admitted to trimming his chest hair and doing CrossFit

“If it ain’t for something else, bring the hotty in!” she mused.

Minns remained humble, insisting that South Australian Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas, who is known for his ripped physique, is far more impressive.

Malinauskas, a 41-year-old father of three, often shows off his bulging biceps and rippling abs on social media, having recently stripped off his shirt for a family pool trip.

Minns remained humble, insisting that South Australian Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas (pictured), who is known for his ripped physique, is much more impressive. Pictured with his daughter Eliza

When questioned by Sandilands about his personal grooming regime, Minns clarified that he doesn’t shave his chest, but has trimmed it.

“He looks good,” Minns mused.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands went on to ask father of three Minns if he also has a six-pack like Malinauskas, and insisted; “You look like you probably have something wrong!”

“Not a six-pack, no,” Minns confessed.

Minns also spoke briefly about his fitness regime, revealing that he had previously taken F45 and CrossFit classes

“It got a little hairy. It was like a fur coat for a while,’ he said.

“I’ve given up lately because I’ve been working too hard, but I have to start,” he admitted.

Minns has been married to wife Anna since 2005. The couple has three sons: Joe, Nick and George.