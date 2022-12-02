Chris Minns, leader of NSW Labor, admits that his son is wearing a Dominic Perrottet shirt

<!–

The New South Wales Labor leader has admitted that his own son is a fan of his rival Dominic Perrottet and even wears a T-shirt with his name on it at home.

Chris Minns says his middle son Nick likes to tease him by putting the television on pause when the Prime Minister appears.

“This guy has a lot of sense,” he says of his father’s political opponent.

Mr Minns said his son’s enthusiasm reached another level when a T-shirt with Mr Perrottet’s name on the chest arrived in the post.

Mr Minns (third from left) is photographed with his family, including his three boys, in October

“The middle one is just an absolute stirrer. Dominic Perrottet comes on the TV, he pauses it, he says ‘this guy understands a lot about it,’ Mr Minns said on ABC radio.

“I told Dominic Perrottet that my middle boy is this secret fan of his.

“The next thing is a t-shirt, a Dominic Perrotte t-shirt arrives in the mail. So I have to wake up every second morning to my middle boy wearing a Dominic Perrottet t-shirt in my own house.”

Mr Minns was named NSW Labor leader in June 2021 and has been dubbed ‘Australia’s most popular politician’ by some fans due to his good looks.

He is expected to lead his party into the March 2023 state election against Mr Perrottet.

Mr Minns this week laughed at suggestions that Dan Andrews’ victory in the Victorian election would make it easier for Labor to win office in NSW.

Labor has not won a NSW election since 2007, when Morris lemma defeated Peter Debnam.