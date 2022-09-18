Chris Minns apologises over tweet comparing sexual assault to smoking

<!–

Chris Minns has been forced to apologize after comparing rates of sexual assault to smoking in a since-deleted tweet.

The NSW Labor leader intended to highlight the increasing violence against women but caused backlash for his poor wording.

‘A woman in NSW is more likely to be sexually abused than to smoke. Unacceptable,” he tweeted.

The tweet was made after the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research released its June data showing sexual assault rates on the rise in NSW.

Mr Minn’s tweet immediately sparked a response from voters who disagreed with him comparing sexual assault to smoking.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor called it “irresponsible.”

‘Smoking is a choice. Being sexually abused is not,” she tweeted.

Mr Minns deleted the tweet an hour and a half after posting and apologized.

“It was clearly meant to highlight the high rates of sexual violence in the community,” he said.

‘But afterwards it wasn’t a good comparison. Lesson learned and of course I apologize for that.’

Reports of sexual assault have increased by 15 percent in the past five years, with 6,967 cases recorded in the past 12 months.

The number of attacks per capita has also doubled since 1993.

Violations of pending warrants of violence also increased by 10 percent, with 21,769 reports in the past year.

About one in four Australian women, or 23 percent, have experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of their partner.

The 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey found that only 13 percent of women smoke.