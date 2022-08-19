Chris Martin abruptly stops Coldplay Wembley concert mid-song to ask fans to stop recording

<!–

Coldplay’s Chris Martin interrupted a hit at his last Wembley concert to ask fans to stop filming on their phones.

While singing Sky Full of Stars during the Music of the Spheres tour at Wembley, the frontman, 45, suddenly stopped singing to the amazement of fans.

Then he said abruptly, “Wait a minute, wait a minute. I think we can make this better, hold on.

“I’ll go through this quickly because we want to get all the numbers in before they close the thing.

“So let’s try that again, but please, if we could only have one number without cell phones, no cameras, no devices, nothing, just the power of people, human power.”

The polite request caused fans to applaud his dedication to the show.

The TikTok user took advantage of the request, captioning the moment: “Without a doubt, the highlight of the evening came shortly after this video ended.”

Chris added: “I won’t do the whole talk because it takes ages, but the basics of it are let’s get together as one group of people and see how high you can jump, how loud you can yell and no phones, no cameras.

‘After this song you can film everything. But for this one song let’s just be people together, me, you, my brother, my sister and let’s try one more time.’

Despite the seemingly improvised nature of his request, some speculate that not all is as it seems.

Rapturous: The polite request made fans applaud for his dedication to Coldplay’s concert

A commentator shared that Chris uses this as part of his act during the tour.

A TikTok user who was on a previous tour date revealed that this moment was scheduled for every concert.

Chris looked cheerful as he danced along the stage during a performance with his hit band Coldplay at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

Coldplay performed for the general public attending its Music Of The Spheres World Tour as London’s stadium was filled with color and strobe lights.

Incredible: Chris Martin looked upbeat as he danced onstage at a performance with his hit band at Wembley Stadium on Friday night

The pop star cut a casual figure in a black denim jacket with bright patches on a simple gray T-shirt.

Chris opted for black pants as he dashed across the runway stage in a pair of matching sneakers with bold neon laces.

The star jumped across the stage singing the band’s hits before later going to a black piano to perform.

Chris was joined onstage by guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.