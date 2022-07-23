Chris Lilley revives his beloved Ja’mie character to rip into influencers at Splendour in the Grass

Comedian Chris Lilley has stranded influencers at the Splendor in the Grass event.

The music festival known for attracting the high-profile and the glamorous was left in the mud after a rain bomb hit the Byron Bay campground on Friday.

And on Saturday, the 47-year-old actor poked fun at the chaos by sharing a series of hilarious throwback videos from his hit series Summer Heights High.

Lilly shared the clips on his Instagram, captioning the first “Influencers at Splendor.”

Lilley can be seen as his beloved Ja’mie character who finds himself lost in a playground and begs her mother to come pick her up.

“I’m really upset,” the distressed schoolgirl shouts into her cell phone.

“I should never have come here.”

The second video shows Ja’mie in a rowboat, supposedly coaching the team.

“Who’s that girl in the back?” she yells to one of the rowers.

“I forgot your name… faster please, whatever you do, it’s not right.”

Lilley captioned the clip, “Trying to see your favorite artist at Splendor in the Grass.”

The torrential rains at the festival engulfed the camp grounds, forcing frustrated revelers to sleep in their cars.

The event organizers are outraged by attendees — who spent $400 to go — saying they haven’t gotten any updates while they wait, calling for it to be cancelled.

Event organizers closed all four main stages at North Byron Parklands, in northern NSW, on Friday.

A-list artists Gorillaz, DMAs, Yungblud and the Avalanches were supposed to perform, but their acts have since been cancelled.