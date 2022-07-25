Chris Kamara’s move to the BBC is confirmed as he launches a brand new podcast

Chris Kamara’s new podcast deal with the BBC was confirmed on Monday when the ex-Sky Sports reporter was revealed as part of Radio 5 Live’s new lineup ahead of the new season.

The 64-year-old stepped down from his role on Soccer Saturday in April after developing speech apraxia, a neurological condition that caused him to speak his words while reporting live.

But the BBC has now confirmed that Kamara will be taking on his first role since leaving the broadcaster, revealing that he will be the star of a new podcast called unbelievable — named after his iconic slogan on Soccer Saturday.

Chris Kamara (R) and Ben Shephard (L) star in Radio 5 Live’s new podcast ‘Unbelievable’

The 64-year-old reporter left Soccer Saturday after developing apraxia from the April speech

WHAT IS APRAXIA TALKED TO? Speech ataxia is a motor speech disorder that makes speaking difficult. This condition can make pronouncing the correct sounds and words very difficult and can be perceived as gulping. It is caused by damage to the parts of the brain that control how muscles move, leading to apraxia of speech.

He will line up with former Goals co-host Ben Shephard on Sunday as the pair interviews high profile names within football.

As they unofficially announce unbelievable on The Podcast Show 2022 in May, Kamara said: ‘This is a dream transfer and I can’t wait to tell you more about my new BBC podcast later this summer.

“Expect top guests, incredible stories and lots of laughs as Ben and I dive into the world of football.”

BBC Sounds confirmed that unbelievable will begin on August 1, and that an additional Kamara podcast short will be announced later in the year.

Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney has been named as a new pundit alongside regulars including Chris Sutton, Alan Shearer, Robbie Savage and Micah Richards, while ex-England international Jermaine Defoe will join the podcast team.

His new fly-on-the-wall show Jermain Defoe: Outside the box will follow the 39-year-old in his quest to become a manager after his retirement.

Meanwhile, Premier League stars Callum Wilson and Mikhail Antonio return to a brand new series of the Football podcast for football players.