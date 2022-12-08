Chris Kamara says he could have avoided speech condition if it wasn’t for a ‘stupid’ mistake

Chris Kamara says he could have avoided the slurred speech condition that forced him to quit his Sky job if he hadn’t made a ‘stupid’ mistake

Chris Kamara has claimed he could have avoided the speech impediment that forced him to quit his job if he “wasn’t a dinosaur” and had been checked before.

The former Sky Sports pundit revealed in March that he suffered from the rare neurological disorder apraxia of speech (AOS).

The condition makes it difficult to pronounce words correctly, and led to the 64-year-old leaving his job earlier this year.

Despite suffering from symptoms for over a year, the former Swindon Town and Brentford midfielder has hidden his fears from his family.

WHAT IS APRAXIA OF SPEECH? Speech apraxia is a motor speech disorder that makes speaking difficult. This disorder can make it very difficult to say the right sounds and words and may be perceived as unclear. It is caused by damage to the parts of the brain that control how muscles move, leading to speech apraxia.

And doctors told him he could have delivered his speech had he been checked earlier, leaving him drenched in regret.

Mr. Kamara told The sun“The doctor said if I had gone in those first two or three months and had my thyroid checked, I might have been fine.”

“But because I left it, everything that happened in the body — the balance, the muscle weakening — came from me not telling anyone.

“I feel like I let my wife and family down by being a dinosaur and not getting checked out.”

He first became aware of symptoms at the start of the lockdown in March 2020, but initially ignored them.

Mr Kamara admitted that he “stupidly” hid his fears from his wife Anne and two sons Ben (35) and Jack (34).

Instead of trying to talk normally, he kept conversations with his family short and never initiated them.

But his wife of 40 years became concerned after watching his performance on the One Show in December 2020 and insisted he see a doctor.

His GP referred him for a brain scan, which checked for dementia, after saying he was suffering from ‘brain fog’ which he feared was caused by heading the ball as a player.

The scan came back negative, but a blood test showed he had a thyroid problem and he was given medication to combat the problem.

Despite his thyroid stabilizing, the speech problems persisted and a specialist later diagnosed him with apraxia.

The Middlesbrough-born presenter quit Sky due to the demands of live broadcasting, but continued to work for ITV on a number of pre-recorded television shows.

Fighting to overcome his speech difficulties, Kamara returned to screens earlier this year to co-host The Games and Ninja Warrior UK.

Fans were originally concerned for the pundit when they noticed he double-tongued some of his words when he covered live matches.

Kamara eventually revealed that he had been working on the issue for two years in March.

He admitted that he found it difficult to see himself on TV and questions whether or not he should continue.