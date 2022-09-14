Chris Jordan insists England’s tour is essential in restoring normality to Pakistan

Chris Jordan believes England’s historic tour of Pakistan is a vital ingredient in restoring normalcy to the cricket-crazed country.

A seven-match Twenty20 series this month will precede a return for three Tests in December.

Ahead of Jos Buttler’s squad landing in Karachi on Thursday, Jordan said: “Pakistan is part of the global cricket club and they should be able to see their favorite players. The boys will have a great time. The wickets have to be good and it has to be good cricket.’

Jordan, 33, is sidelined with a broken middle finger in his right hand meaning he will miss England’s first official trip there in 17 years, following Australia’s first visit since 1998 in the spring.

Safety fears were a key factor in such long absences, but Jordan broke the ranks in 2017 when he and Dawid Malan traveled to Lahore in 2017 to play for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League final.

That was only the second time international players have ventured into the city since the Sri Lanka team’s attack by terrorists when the tourist bus headed for Gaddafi Stadium in 2009. Jordan also played in the next two PSL campaigns.

“I really enjoyed my time in Pakistan,” he told Sportsmail.

‘The people are wonderful. We were well looked after from a safety point of view and we felt safe. You are always pleasantly surprised by the welcome you get there. You see how much cricket means to the country.’

Despite his injury, Jordan is part of England’s 15-man World Cup squad to travel to Australia next month.

“I was able to do all the physical training,” he said. “After that it’s just a matter of building up my bowling and trying to be ready.”