Chris Hughes says he wouldn’t ‘need’ Love Island return while reflecting on Adam Collard’s comeback

Chris Hughes has claimed he wouldn’t be “needed” to return to Love Island as he reflects on Adam Collard’s surprise comeback on the most recent series.

After appearing on the 2017 episode of the ITV2 programme, the 29-year-old wondered why a former contestant would ‘risk the disappointment’ of not finding love for a second time.

When asked about the contestant’s second stint in 2018 in the villa, he told MailOnline exclusively: “Actually, I spoke to Kem [Cetinay] that night, right after the episode [of his arrival].’

On the red carpet at Thursday’s NTAs in London, Chris continued: ‘I watched the last series and it was one of the few I watched all the time.

“And I said to him, ‘We like it… if we came back to it, we’ve had the great experience. It’s like you don’t have to do it because our experience was so good. Why waste the disappointment want to risk?”

“I don’t know why he went back inside. Every man for himself, I guess. Maybe he was just sitting at home and felt like going out. Maybe he wanted to find love.

“Everyone has their own reasons for doing it. I don’t know, of course I’m sure he had good reasons for doing it and thought he did when he went through with it.’

However, Adam recently revealed that he was returning to the show for a second time purely for financial benefits, adding that he could be “for life” after the move.

Adam, who finished fifth with his ex-girlfriend Paige Thorne, said on his YouTube channel that he would get even a “small slice” of former islander Molly-Mae Hague’s million-pound success.

When friend Mickey Seers asked him why he agreed to return to the show, the personal trainer said, “Okay, I’m going to clean this up right now.”

“Paige is great and we’re flying now, but anyone who goes to Love Island – it’s series eight now – people know what’s coming.”

‘Everyone has seen Molly-Mae’ [Hague] absolutely knocks the hell out of life and to be honest she crushed her relationship [with fellow Islander Tommy Fury] also, but even if you can get a little piece of that’.

Addition: ‘If you’ve been in the villa long enough, you know you’re in pretty good shape for life’.

“You get a few followers, if you have a business like me, that will help to bolster that and that puts you in a better situation and there will be a lot of really good opportunities after that.”

He continued, “So yeah everybody comes up and says I’m here to find love and that, yeah you are and that’s unreal of course, but nobody is crazy.”