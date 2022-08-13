Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Has Been Announced as Jumping Ambassador for the Magic Millions

<!–

Elsa Pataky was announced on Friday as the official Magic Millions Global Ambassador for show jumping, reinforcing her love of horse riding.

The 46-year-old Interceptor star will attend next year’s Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Show Jumping on Queensland’s Gold Coast and wear her new title.

“Jumping is one of my greatest passions and getting that phone call from Katie Page [Magic Millions co-owner] was just a dream come true for me,” she told the auction house.

She continued: ‘Horse people are passionate. I love the energy and having a way to express that and share that with other people who feel the same way at Magic Millions is something I’m so looking forward to, and can’t wait to see it all come together in January. ‘

Katie praised the Spanish actress and model, saying she was “perfect” for the title of ambassador.

The Magic Millions auction house is best known for its annual Gold Coast Yearling Sale in January.

Katie praised the Spanish actress and model, saying she was "perfect" for the title of ambassador.

However, there is also a horse race limited to two-year-old thoroughbreds purchased at one of their auctions.

Elsa has often been open about her passion for horses and the equestrian atmosphere.

In August last year, it was revealed that she and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, who is already 11 years old, had submitted plans to build a second ‘Westfield-style’ home near their existing mega-mansion in Byron. bay.

The A-list couple also came under fire after building a large stable block on their existing property, hammering the top of a hill to create a huge horse ring.

“Apparently his friends call it ‘El Caballo Blanco’, named after a large Andalusian horse theme park that operated in western Sydney in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia that month.

Elsa spoke about her love of horse riding in an interview with Australian Women’s Health in March last year, saying it had kept her healthy during the lockdown.

“When we were in lockdown, I could still drive, so that was it” [all about] my family, my husband and my horses,” she told the publication.

‘It’s such a passion, a kind of meditation for me. I think it’s important that your mind has something that you enjoy – a hobby that is just for you and your time.”