Chris Hemsworth’s family dinner turns into a ‘festival’ as he dances with wife Elsa Pataky and kids

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chris Hemsworth enjoyed a nice family dinner with his wife Elsa and their children on Saturday night.

The Thor star, 39, shared a series of videos on Instagram dancing at a restaurant with his family and friends while dining at a teppanyaki restaurant.

In the footage, two chefs cooked for the group before one of them threw food at Chris, who caught it with his mouth.

Chris Hemsworth’s family dinner turned into a ‘festival’ as he danced with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children at a teppanyaki restaurant dinner

His wife Elsa burst out laughing and he stood up as their friends cheered him on.

In another video, the couple’s children can be seen dancing to PSY’s Gangnam Style on the chairs.

“Just a nice quiet dinner with the family… who would have thought that a casual meal could turn into a full blown festival,” Chris captioned the video.

In a video shared to Instagram, two chefs cooked for the group before one of them threw food at Chris, who caught it with his mouth

Another video shows the couple’s kids dancing to PSY’s Gangnam Style with the chefs

It comes after Chris revealed that he will be taking a break from acting to spend time with his family after discovering he is at risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Thor star, 39, told Vanity Fair last month that he has decided to take “time off” after filming a confrontational episode about death in his new Disney+ docuseries Limitless.

“Doing an episode about death and facing your own mortality made me think, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go,'” he said.

It comes after Chris revealed he will be taking a break from acting to spend time with his family after discovering he is at risk for Alzheimer’s disease

“I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family…”

Chris explained, “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve finished the things I was already contracted to do.”

He said he has decided to take “a good chunk of time off” with his wife and their three children – India, 10, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 8.