Chris Hemsworth spends $216 at Bunnings on cleaning and gardening supplies

Chris Hemsworth was enjoying a typical Aussie weekend when he stopped by his local Bunnings Warehouse in Byron Bay to pick up some home maintenance supplies.

The 39-year-old Hollywood actor, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel films, was spotted at the hardware store with his eight-year-old son Tristan on Sunday.

He came out of the socket with a Mr Clean Microfibre Window Washer and Ozito Cordless Pole Pruner, worth a total of $216.

The supplies were likely for some cleaning and gardening jobs around his family’s $30 million mega-mansion in nearby Broken Head.

Chris, wearing a camel-colored shirt, black shorts and sunglasses, held his son’s hand tightly as they looked both ways as they crossed the busy parking lot.

Both father and son walked barefoot, with Tristan opting for a simple gray T-shirt and black sweatpants.

He tucked the long-handled window cleaner and hedge trimmer into the back of his black Volkswagen truck as his son jumped into the passenger seat.

The sighting comes after Chris’ plans to build a second home on a massive 35-acre site in Byron Bay were approved.

He and his wife Elsa Pataky were given the go-ahead in August to build a “celebrity guesthouse” next to their own $30 million mansion.

Chris bought the land in 2019 for $4.25 million and proposed $4.4 million worth of works, bringing the completed property to $8.6 million, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Detailed plans show that the house will have two houses with a total of seven bedrooms.

The primary mini townhouse will contain five bedrooms, while the second house will have two, each with its own ensuite bathroom.

The sprawling residence will have four levels, as well as a butler’s pantry and swimming pool.

A second building comes next to a pond, which already has a cabana and fire pit.

A garage will comfortably accommodate three Ferraris for the Hemsworths or their Hollywood comrades, who are expected to bunker on the new trail.

He and wife Elsa Pataky were given the go-ahead in August to build a “celebrity guesthouse” next to their own $30 million mansion.