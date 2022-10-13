Chris Hemsworth shows off his massive biceps as he takes a bath with sons

<!–

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth looked like the doting dad as he took a bath with his eight-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan on Friday.

The Thor actor, 39, posted pictures on Instagram of the trio sitting together in an outdoor copper bathtub as he flexed his biceps and pulled a funny face.

Chris explained in the caption that his kids had wanted to go sailing that day, but a swim was the best they could do.

‘Children wanted to go on a boat trip. This is the best we could do,’ he wrote.

“They might have been a little disappointed.”

Fans praised the Avengers star in the comments for his carefree parenting style.

“I love how amazing of a father you are and your devotion to them,” one follower wrote.

‘If they’re with you, I’m sure [they’ll] always be happy,” added another.

One parent commented: ‘Fantastic. I teach my children life lessons the same way.’

Chris shares Sasha and Tristan as well as 10-year-old daughter India Rose with his wife Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010.

Chris risked it all earlier this week when he let a snake wrap around his neck

The family lives in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near the celebrity enclave of Byron Bay.

The high-profile couple swapped the bright lights of Hollywood for a more relaxed life in Australia in 2014.

On Wednesday, Chris faced a more down-to-earth challenge when he came face to face with a snake.

He shared a video to Instagram in which he carried the very large reptile around his neck.

On Wednesday, he shared a video of himself wearing a very large reptile around his neck

Chris seemed unfazed as the snake tightened its long body around his neck

The actor appeared unfazed as the snake tightened its long body around his neck.

“It’s got me, it’s got me,” Chris joked in the clip, pulling a face as the creature squirmed in his arms.

Meanwhile, an off-screen woman asked Chris: ‘Are you okay?’

Dressed in a khaki baseball cap and a worn blue hoodie, Chris appeared to be struggling for breath in the video.

“I have found the next UFC lightweight champion,” Chris captioned the footage.

One fan wrote in the comments section, ‘Steve Irwin lives on’, referring to the late zookeeper and conservationist.

Chris shares Sasha and Tristan and 10-year-old daughter India Rose with wife Elsa Pataky (left), whom he married in 2010