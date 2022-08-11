Chris Hemsworth shares the REAL reason behind his ‘rushed’ wedding to Elsa Pataky

<!–

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood.

But some fans may not know that the couple actually tied the knot just three months after going public as a couple in 2010.

Thor star Chris, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday, wasn’t shy about discussing his rushed marriage, telling Good Morning Britain in 2016 that it was a spontaneous decision.

“It happened quickly and it just felt right, it made sense,” Chris told the show when asked how quickly his relationship with Spanish actress Elsa, 46, was progressing.

The former Home And Away actor began dating Spanish actress Elsa in early 2010 and they tied the knot in December of that year in a quiet ceremony.

“Honestly, there wasn’t a big plan for it. We were on vacation and we said ‘why don’t we get married too?’ And then the next moment… There probably should have been some planning, but it all worked out,’ he mused.

The former Home And Away actor began dating Spanish actress Elsa in early 2010 and they tied the knot in December of that year in a quiet ceremony. The couple is pictured in 2010

“Honestly, we both had our families on vacation at the same time, just randomly, and we said this was a good opportunity with everyone together, so we just did it.”

Chris and Elsa now share three children, daughter India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8.

The family lives in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near the famous Byron Bay enclave.

Last year, Elsa revealed the surprising secret behind her lasting marriage: laughter.

Speak with Hello! magazinethe Madrid-born beauty said her husband has a knack for spreading any argument with a joke.

“We like doing the same things and Chris has a great sense of humor and knows how to take the sting out of things,” she said.

“He always makes me and the kids laugh or when I’m angry he tells a joke to lighten the mood. Humor counts for a lot. I especially like to laugh with him.’

Last year, Elsa revealed that the surprising secret behind her lasting marriage was laughter