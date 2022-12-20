Chris Hemsworth says doing stunts in Extraction 2 was ‘so satisfying’ compared to Marvel film

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about his experience doing stuntwork on his upcoming Netflix motion picture, Extraction 2.

The 39-year-old actor, speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the collaboration with director Sam Hargrave, 37, said that he’s upped his efforts in doing his own stunts in the sequel to the 2020 movie.

‘We sort of went for the moon,’ Hemsworth, who plays the role of Tyler Rake, told the outlet, detailing the preparation he did for the daring moves as ‘the most detailed and exhausting fight training [he’s] ever been a part of.’

The latest: Chris Hemsworth, 39, is opening up about his experience doing stuntwork on his upcoming Netflix motion picture, Extraction 2. The actor was snapped this month in Sydney, Australia

Hemsworth said that ‘in a very crowded world of action, I think we did something that’s very unique.’

The initial film in the action series was considered a commercial success for the streaming service, as it reportedly set records as the company’s most-viewed original film. Hargave is returning to direct, as Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Hemsworth on The Avengers, are again producers on the sequel.

The first film concluded with Rake surviving a perilous fall off a bridge, while the second movie will see the character attempt to infiltrate a prison on a rescue mission, which Hargrave said was ‘bigger, badder, more deadly, and more dangerous than anything we’ve seen Rake go through.’

The second film in the series will take a closer look at Rake’s backstory, which both Hargrave and Hemsworth strove to do, as well as integrating more high-impact action sequences into the mix.

Hemsworth, who plays the role of Tyler Rake, was seen filming in Vienna, Austria in February

The motion picture will include action sequences involving a helicopter

‘We’ve got fist fights, car chases, explosions, trains, helicopters,’ Hargrave said. ‘It’s like an action fan’s fantasy come to life. At least it was for us action designers.’

One sequence in the movie is set in a snowy prison yard with about 300 extras.

Hemsworth said of filming the sequence, ‘There’s something so satisfying about that. Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there.

‘Obviously, I can’t fly, so they help through me that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it’s a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive.’

Another scene in the film sees Rake take on a group of enemies in the midst of a helicopter landing on a moving train.

Hargave opened up about the ‘adrenaline rush’ of the sequence, adding, ‘I will never forget standing underneath that helicopter.

‘I was our camera operator for that moment, so I was filming. I could reach out with my hand, and I could have high-fived our pilot. It was amazing.’

Hemsworth said that ‘probably the most intense part was not so much the exhaustion level, but just the sheer terror of all the things that could have gone wrong, but thankfully didn’t.’

Extraction 2 is slated to debut on Netflix in June of 2023.