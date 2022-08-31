Chris Hemsworth reveals his wild upper body workout routine to maintain his superhero physique

<!–

Chris Hemsworth showed off his stunning physique in a series of workout videos on Wednesday, proving that his Centr health and fitness program is delivering results.

The 39-year-old shared never-before-seen footage of his incredible workout regimen in teaser clips on Instagram.

The Thor showed off his excessive biceps and incredibly ripped physique as he worked his upper body.

The Australian actor demonstrated a series of shoulder and floor presses.

Chris’s exciting workout caught the attention of many of his followers, including a very famous Hollywood star.

His Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Chris Pratt thanked Hemsworth for “continuing to inspire,” while another fan said he had a “killer set.”

Chris founded Centr in 2019 to help people from all walks of life achieve their fitness, health and nutrition goals.

He explained in The Kyle and Jackie O Show that the reason Centr doesn’t have an “e” is to bridge the gap between American and Australian spelling.

He said, “We lost the “e” because we thought it was spelled “er” in some countries and “re” in some countries. So we thought, “Get rid of it, it’ll be easier.”‘

Speaking about his health program in January, Chris proudly said, “Centr isn’t about offering quick fixes or catching up on the latest fad. It’s the chance to build a healthier lifestyle… for the long haul.”

His fitness trainer Luke Zocchi, who lives near the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, helps the Hemsworth family build their physique for their blockbuster roles.

Luke told Daily Mail Australia that Chris’ wife Elsa, 46, used the same program Chris followed for his new blockbuster, Thor: Love & Thunder, to get in shape for her role as the very ripped Captain JJ Collins in Interceptor – leaving her in ‘the best shape of her life’.