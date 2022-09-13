Chris Hemsworth reveals his go-to core workout

<!–

Chris Hemsworth shared images of his breathtaking go-to-core workout routine on Tuesday.

The muscular Hollywood star, 39, posted a video to Instagram that captured the grueling fitness regiment he maintains to keep his body in tip-top shape.

Chris showed how he put his massive physique through a vigorous workout including scissor kicks, sit-ups and crunches.

He wrote some inspiring words alongside the heartbreaking clip: ‘Try at your own pace, but keep pushing yourself! Follow along and don’t stop until you hit 50 reps! You got this!’

Many of his 55.8 million followers went wild when they saw Chris showing off his stunning body.

One fan called his workout routine “excellent,” while another commented that Chris’s muscular body was “beautiful.”

Chris created Centr fitness app in 2019 to help people from all walks of life achieve their fitness, health and nutrition goals.

He explained on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that the reason Centr doesn’t have an “e” is to bridge the gap between American and Australian spelling.

He said, ‘We lost the ‘e’ because we thought it was spelled ‘er’ in some countries and ‘re’ in some countries. So we thought, ‘Just get rid of it, it’ll be easier.’

Speaking about his health program in January, Chris proudly said, “Centr isn’t about offering quick fixes or catching up on the latest fad. It’s the chance to build a healthier lifestyle… for the long haul.”

His fitness trainer Luke Zocchi, who lives near the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, helps the Hemsworth family build their physique for their blockbuster roles.

Luke told Daily Mail Australia that Chris’ wife Elsa, 46, used the same program Chris followed for his new blockbuster, Thor: Love & Thunder, to get in shape for her role as the very ripped Captain JJ Collins in Interceptor – leaving her in ‘the best shape of her life’.

Chris founded Centr in 2019 to help people from all walks of life achieve their fitness, health and nutrition goals