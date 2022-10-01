Chris Hemsworth Pays Tribute to Home and Away’s Ray Meagher

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chris Hemsworth has paid tribute to legendary Home and Away actor Ray Meagher.

Ray, 77, appears as the guest of honor in Channel Seven’s reboot of This is Your Life, which returned to the screens in July.

And Chris, 39, has joined a long list of former Home and Away stars, friends and guests to celebrate Ray’s life and career.

Chris Hemsworth has paid tribute to legendary Home and Away actor Ray Meagher in an upcoming episode of Channel Seven’s This Is Your Life.

In a new preview of the episode, which airs on October 11, the Hollywood star calls Ray, “the godfather of Australian television, my hero.”

Ray rose to fame playing the beloved Alf Stewart in the long-running soap and has been on the series since its debut in 1988.

Hemsworth also starred in Home and Away from 2004-2007, where he worked with Ray before moving to Hollywood.

In a new preview of the episode, which airs on October 11, the Hollywood star calls Ray, “the godfather of Australian television, my hero.” Ray is in the picture

Fans can also look forward to seeing Dannii Minogue, Bec Hewitt and Ada Nicodemou share their touching stories about Ray in the series.

The teaser promises to shed a few tears during the famously emotional tribute show.

In one scene, a tearful Ray listens as former Home and Away star Kate Ritchie, 43, tells him, “You mean a lot to me Ray, you know that.”

Meahger learned he was chosen for the tribute when host Melissa Doyle surprised him with the show’s signature red book while filming an episode of Home and Away

Meahger learned he had been chosen for the tribute when host Melissa Doyle surprised him with the show’s signature red book while filming an episode of Home and Away.

The much-loved actor, known for his down-to-earth style, kept his composure and sense of humor, telling Mel, “You’re kidding!”

Looking at the big red book, Ray added, “I can’t imagine what you’ve got in there, but I think we’ll find out.”