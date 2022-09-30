Chris Hemsworth launches his own production company

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth has launched his own production company.

The new company, called Wild State, aims to create both scripted and unscripted content.

The 39-year-old Australian actor has teamed up with producer Ben Grayson to form the company.

(pictured)

TV tonight reports that Hemsworth and Grayson already have unscripted projects in the works with National Geographic.

Fans can look forward to the new company producing adventure, exploration, travel and science programs.

The new shows will eventually air on all National Geographic platforms and on Disney+.

“As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to continue and deepen our partnership with them, along with the entire Disney+ platform,” Hemsworth and Grayson said in a joint statement.

Pictured: Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky

The news comes for the highly anticipated six-part Chris Hemsworth series Limitless.

The National Geographic-produced show, which launches later this year on Disney+ Originals, will see the Thor star caught in a series of risky situations.

In each episode, Chris travels the world to explore six different techniques to prolong his life: repair damage, maximize strength, build resilience, shock the body, recharge memory, and confront mortality.

pictured

Oscar-nominated directors Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root were the executive producers of the series in which the star claimed to act as a “human guinea pig.”

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself,” he said in a statement when the show went into production in 2020.

‘[I had to] endured a series of mental and physical challenges around the world, all for the sake of science,” explained the fan favorite.