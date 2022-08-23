Chris Hemsworth is unrecognisable on set of Mad Max: Furiosa in Sydney

<!–

Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth looked unrecognizable on Tuesday as he filmed scenes for the Mad Max prequel Furiosa in Sydney.

The 39-year-old actor sported a prosthetic nose and wore a grimy black-and-yellow vest, jeans and boots as he strolled through the post-apocalyptic set.

He also wore a fake gray beard and a long, greasy wig.

Despite the unique clothing, the bulging forearms and washboard abs clearly belonged to the Marvel action star.

In one photo, the Thor: Love and Thunder star was seen jumping into the driver’s seat of a huge tank-like vehicle as he prepared for a scene.

An excited crowd of extras saw Chris around as he went to work.

Movie fans will be pleased to see that filming has resumed after production was halted earlier this month after director George Miller contracted Covid-19.

Obviously Miller, 77, tested positive and had to isolate himself at his home in Sydney.

Furiosa is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, starring actress Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character.

Furiosa began production in Broken Hill in April, and scenes were also filmed in various locations in New South Wales.

Chris and Anya were first photographed on set just before the closing.

Details about Chris’ character in the film have been kept secret by Miller and insiders at Warner Bros. studios, with his role being officially defined as “unspecified.”