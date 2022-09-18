Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in Sydney before enjoying a pizza

He is known for having the best physique in Hollywood.

And Chris Hemsworth, 39, flashed his prized six-pack to his personal trainer Luke Zocchi as they waited for their private jet to depart Sydney on Friday.

Hooked up at the airport terminal with his wife Elsa Pataky, 46, and a group of friends, the Thor star was seen proudly lifting his shirt while marveling at his own wavy torso.

Chris proved that even Australia’s most ripped actor still indulges in the occasional treat, and Chris was later seen indulging in pizza.

Chris, Elsa and Luke were all seen eating three large pizzas as they prepared to fly home to Byron Bay.

Chris was dressed for comfort in a baggy white shirt and black pants.

Luke, who lives near the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, is often the man who helps Chris get in shape for his blockbuster movies.

The fitness guru recently told Daily Mail Australia that Elsa also used the same program Chris followed for his new blockbuster, Thor: Love & Thunder, to get in shape for her role as the very ripped Captain JJ Collins in Interceptor — leaving her in ‘ the best shape of her life.’

It comes after Chris finished filming Mad Max prequel Furiosa in Sydney last month.

The movie was special to Chris because it features a cameo from his father Craig, who plays a post-apocalyptic biker.

Chris posted a tribute to his Craig for Father’s Day on Instagram earlier this month, revealing that “some of my best memories as a kid are working out with him.”

