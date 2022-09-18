WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in Sydney before enjoying a pizza

Entertainment
By Merry
Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in Sydney before enjoying a pizza 17
1663476864 93 Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in
Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in Sydney before enjoying a pizza 18
1663476866 453 Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in
Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in Sydney before enjoying a pizza 19
1663476867 776 Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in
Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in Sydney before enjoying a pizza 20
1663476868 762 Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in
Chris Hemsworth flashes his abs to his personal trainer in Sydney before enjoying a pizza 21

Chris Hemsworth lifts his shirt and shows his abs to his personal trainer before eating a pizza with wife Elsa Pataky at Sydney airport

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:41, September 18, 2022 | Updated: 05:41, September 18, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

He is known for having the best physique in Hollywood.

And Chris Hemsworth, 39, flashed his prized six-pack to his personal trainer Luke Zocchi as they waited for their private jet to depart Sydney on Friday.

Hooked up at the airport terminal with his wife Elsa Pataky, 46, and a group of friends, the Thor star was seen proudly lifting his shirt while marveling at his own wavy torso.

Chris Hemsworth, 39, (right) flashed his prized six-pack to his personal trainer Luke Zocchi (left) as they waited for their private jet to depart Sydney on Friday
Chris Hemsworth, 39, (right) flashed his prized six-pack to his personal trainer Luke Zocchi (left) as they waited for their private jet to depart Sydney on Friday

Chris Hemsworth, 39, (right) flashed his prized six-pack to his personal trainer Luke Zocchi (left) as they waited for their private jet to depart Sydney on Friday

Chris proved that even Australia’s most ripped actor still indulges in the occasional treat, and Chris was later seen indulging in pizza.

Chris, Elsa and Luke were all seen eating three large pizzas as they prepared to fly home to Byron Bay.

Chris was dressed for comfort in a baggy white shirt and black pants.

Chris proved that even Australia's most ripped actor still indulges in the occasional treat, and Chris was later seen indulging in pizza
Chris proved that even Australia's most ripped actor still indulges in the occasional treat, and Chris was later seen indulging in pizza

Chris proved that even Australia’s most ripped actor still indulges in the occasional treat, and Chris was later seen indulging in pizza

Chris proved that even Australia's most ripped actor still indulges in the occasional treat, and Chris was later seen indulging in pizza
Chris proved that even Australia's most ripped actor still indulges in the occasional treat, and Chris was later seen indulging in pizza

Chris proved that even Australia’s most ripped actor still indulges in the occasional treat, and Chris was later seen indulging in pizza

Luke, who lives near the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, is often the man who helps Chris get in shape for his blockbuster movies.

Luke, who lives near the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, is often the man who helps Chris get in shape for his blockbuster movies.

The fitness guru recently told Daily Mail Australia that Elsa also used the same program Chris followed for his new blockbuster, Thor: Love & Thunder, to get in shape for her role as the very ripped Captain JJ Collins in Interceptor — leaving her in ‘ the best shape of her life.’

Chris' wife Elsa Pataky (right) was spotted chatting with a friend
Chris' wife Elsa Pataky (right) was spotted chatting with a friend

Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky (right) was spotted chatting with a friend

It comes after Chris finished filming Mad Max prequel Furiosa in Sydney last month.

The movie was special to Chris because it features a cameo from his father Craig, who plays a post-apocalyptic biker.

Chris posted a tribute to his Craig for Father’s Day on Instagram earlier this month, revealing that “some of my best memories as a kid are working out with him.”

Luke, who lives near the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, is often the man who helps Chris get in shape for his blockbuster movies. Chris is depicted in Thor
Luke, who lives near the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, is often the man who helps Chris get in shape for his blockbuster movies. Chris is depicted in Thor

Luke, who lives near the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, is often the man who helps Chris get in shape for his blockbuster movies. Chris is depicted in Thor

1661929125 83 Chris Hemsworth reveals his wild upper body workout routine to
1661929125 83 Chris Hemsworth reveals his wild upper body workout routine to

Elsa Pataky (pictured) used the same program Chris used for Thor to get in shape for her role in Interceptor – leaving her in what she describes as “the best shape of her life.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Billie Eilish goes on a spending spree…

Merry

WAG Jesinta Franklin celebrates the…

Merry

Inside Daniel Radcliffe’s stunning…

Merry
1 of 4,715

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More