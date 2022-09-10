Chris Hemsworth fist bumps an airport worker as he touches down in Sydney

Chris Hemsworth shared a cheeky fist bump with an airport employee after touching down in Sydney on Saturday.

The Hollywood actor, 39, arrived by private jet alongside his brother-in-law, Cristian Prieto Medianu.

Chris dressed comfortably for the short flight, wearing a baggy black crewneck jumper and black trousers.

He accesorised with aviator sunglasses and wore his backpack firmly on both shoulders.

The Marvel star raised a friendly fist to the airport worker, offering a fist bump as he exited the tarmac.

Meanwhile, Cristian – who is Chris’ wife Elsa Patay’s brother – followed along closely behind.

Chris was later seen exiting the airport and jumping into a black Audi vehicle.

It comes after the Thor: Love and Thunder star and his wife Elsa’s plans to build a second home on a massive 35-hectare site in Byron Bay, New South Wales, got approved.

The Hollywood couple were given the green light in August to build a ‘celebrity guesthouse’ next to their own $30million mansion, which disgruntled neighbours compared to a Westfield shopping centre due to its size and monolithic design.

Hemsworth bought the land for $4.25million in 2019 and proposed $4.4million worth of works, bringing the finished property to $8.6million, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Detailed plans show the home will have two dwellings with a total of seven bedrooms; the primary mini-mansion will include five bedrooms while the second home will have two, each with its own ensuite bathroom.

The sprawling residence will have four levels, as well as a butler’s pantry and swimming pool.

A second building will sit next to a pond, which already has a cabana and firepit.

A garage will comfortably hold three Ferraris for the Hemsworths or their Hollywood mates, who are expected to bunker down at the new pad.

Last year, Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed the Hemsworths were hoping to build another mansion less than a kilometre from the mansion they currently call home.

The proposed buildings have been designed by award-winning Byron Bay-based firm Harley Graham Architects.

Development plans were first lodged in March 2021, with a final draft being submitted with Byron Bay Shire Council in July.

Coincidentally, the final plans were delivered at the same time news emerged the Hemsworths were considering selling their existing Byron Bay mansion.

Those rumours turned out to be incorrect as the Hollywood superstar continued his scheme to expand the family’s real-estate empire in Australia’s hottest beachside community.

The new dwelling is about a kilometre as the crow flies from his current mansion, which sits on a relatively modest four hectares on New South Wales’ north coast.

Sources told Daily Mail Australia Hemsworth will likely use the property to house his A-lister mates while they are filming Down Under.

Hemsworth’s latest film Thor: Love and Thunder brought a star-studded cast to Australia, including Matt Damon and Natalie Portman.

‘I guess when you are a superhero, one McMansion in Byron is not nearly enough,’ a source said.

‘You need three for all your Hollywood mates to come and stay and privately quarantine while the rest of us have to stay in crappy hotels for two weeks.’

Daily Mail Australia further revealed Hemsworth came under fire for building a large stable complex on his existing property, knocking the top off a hill to create an enormous horse ring complete with jumping fences.

Here is the final draft of a four-story dwelling Hemsworth is set to build on land he owns near his existing mansion in Byron Bay

The source claimed Hemsworth did not seek council approval to build the structure.

‘Apparently his mates call it “El Caballo Blanco”, named after a large equine Andalusian theme park that operated in western Sydney in the 70s, 80s and 90s,’ the source said.

It is understood the equine facilities were constructed by Hemsworth to keep his wife Pataky from riding through private property and along Byron Bay’s environmentally protected beaches.

One of the Hemsworths’ development neighbours, Steve Duchen, told Daily Mail Australia he was angry at the proposal given the actor’s vocal opposition to an eco-resort that his company Linnaeus Estate was developing along the beach.

In May, 2021, Hemsworth hit Instagram to slam the development, which he claimed was on land sacred to Indigenous Australians.

Mr Duchen said Hemsworth had some nerve proposing a new mega-mansion given his opposition to his company’s ‘minor’ development.

Hemsworth and Pataky have reportedly spent $17million on property in the Byron Bay area over the past five years

He also claimed Pataky would ride her prized equines through the disputed property in order to get to the beach.

‘In fact she had previously just taken the liberty of riding her horses across our property without our permission. Their property sits behind ours and has no beach access,’ he said at the time.

‘He’s now going for a massive development having entered into our property for his wife’s horses.’

Last year, Daily Mail Australia revealed the Hemsworths’ beloved Groodle ‘Sunny’ had been impounded after being found wandering alone on the same patch of sacred land his master had defended on Instagram.

Elsa Pataky has been accused of guiding her horses through Linnaeus Estate (pictured), which blocks access to the beach from the Hemsworth properties

‘I stand shoulder to shoulder, in solidarity with Aunty Lois Cook in opposition to the tourism development at Seven Mile Beach,’ Hemsworth said in a video shared with his 48.6 million Instagram followers at the time.

‘I fully support traditional custodians to be able to comfortably tell their people’s stories, to preserve and protect their homelands,’ he added.

‘This proposed development would have a direct impact on these sacred and significant Indigenous sites.’

He also shared a video of activist Lois Cook, a traditional custodian of Ngangbul Country in the Bundjalung Nation of eastern Australia who is backing the Friends of Seven Mile cause.

His dog had been found by the manager of the very development company Hemsworth had slammed, Linnaeus Estate.

Mr Duchen slammed the Hemsworths at the time amid claims of double standards.

‘It has happened before. We’re in a very delicate, natural environment and in fact in Byron you’re not allowed to have dogs on the beaches or even in this particular area because it’s a marine park,’ he said.

Hemsworth’s beloved dog was taken to the pound after being found on an area of beach deemed to be sacred land in May

The development of Hemsworth’s existing home divided opinion in their hometown upon its construction.

Hemsworth and his family began construction on his current Byron Bay mansion, named Kooeloah, in late 2017.

The fortress-like property, which sits high above Seven Mile Beach, boasts a gymnasium, butler’s pantry, fire pit, change rooms, an outdoor play area for the three Hemsworth children, and walk-in wardrobes.

A 50-metre pool helps the family keep cool and stay fit and comes with a stunning view over the idyllic Broken Head Nature Reserve.

The Hemsworths first purchased the property in 2014 for $7million and spent years building their dream mansion.

Hemsworth and Pataky have reportedly spent $17million on property in the Byron Bay area over the past five years.

Angry neighbours were quick to say the rebuild reminded them of a suburban shopping centre, a refurbished RSL club or a regional airport terminal.

Others compared it to a multi-storey car park.

Originally estimated at $20million, property experts said in January the LA-style compound was now worth about $30million.