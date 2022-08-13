Chris Hemsworth enjoys a quiet birthday brunch with his family in Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth enjoyed a day out in Byron Bay to celebrate his 39th birthday on Friday.

The Thor star went out with his three children and wife Elsa Pataky for brunch before going for a walk with friends including Luciana Barroso.

Actor Chris opted for casual cool in an all-black outfit as he played the doting dad cuddling with his daughter India, ten.

At one point, he had one of his twin boys, Sasha, eight, who clung tightly to his back before the family’s food arrived.

Meanwhile, Elsa, 46, opted for white jeans and a gray sweater that she shared with son Tristan.

She wore the same outfit when she went for a walk with Matt Damon’s wife Luciana, 46, and a group of friends.

Hollywood hunk Matt, 51, enjoys a relaxing family vacation with his wife at a New South Wales resort while the couple spend time with the Hemsworth family.

Chris imagined he was listening intently to his wife Elsa

It comes as Elsa graced the internet with a photo of Chris seemingly naked in the bath with a parrot on his head on Thursday.

The Spanish model and actress shared the photo to celebrate Chris’s birthday.

“Congratulations to my favorite parrot trainer, nanny and woman tamer,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The Hemsworth boys seemed to be taking their dad’s rambunctious side as Sasha climbed across the dining table and Tristan stepped into his mom’s sweater

She continued, “There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back,” before writing more in Spanish.

Elsa uploaded the photo along with two others, including one of the Thor stars struggling with their three children.

The third photo was a black and white still from Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Elsa acted as a “wolf woman” who was a former lover of Chris’s character.

Chris and Elsa have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood, but some fans may not know that the couple actually tied the knot just three months after going public as a couple in 2010.

The actor wasn’t shy about discussing his rushed marriage, telling Good Morning Britain in 2016 that it was a spontaneous decision.

“It happened quickly and it just felt right, it made sense,” Chris told the show when asked how quickly his relationship with Elsa was progressing.

The lovebirds began dating in early 2010, and they married in a quiet ceremony in December of that year.

“Honestly, there wasn’t a big plan for it. We were on vacation and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married too?’ And then the next minute… There probably should have been some planning, but it all worked out,’ he mused.

“Honestly, we both had our families on vacation at the same time, just randomly, and we said this was a good opportunity with everyone together, so we just did it.”

Together with their children, they now live in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near the famous enclave of Byron Bay.

Last year, Elsa revealed the surprising secret behind her lasting marriage: laughter.

“We like doing the same things and Chris has a great sense of humor and knows how to take the sting out of things,” she told Hola! magazine.