Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky share a Christmas kiss while vacationing in Fiji with their kids

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky shared intimate photos from their family’s tropical Christmas getaway in Fiji.

Elsa, 46, took to Instagram on Monday, uploading a gallery of happy holiday snaps, including a sweet photo of herself in a pink bikini kissing her shirtless husband, 39, in front of a palm tree.

“Merry Christmas everyone from our favorite island!!” wrote the Spanish stunner.

The beloved couple also posed for some fun photos with their kids, daughter India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, at the Tavarua Island resort.

In another photo, Chris posed next to Elsa in front of the ocean.

The beloved couple showed off their incredible physiques as they posed with a local Santa Claus.

Chris and Elsa seemed to be joined by Luke Hemsworth and the children he shares with wife Samantha

It comes after Chris announced he is taking a break from acting to spend time with his family after discovering he is at risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

He told Vanity pursehas decided to take “time off” after filming a confrontational death episode in his new Disney+ docuseries Limitless.

The Hemsworth clan has been taking in the sights for the past few days. In the photo: fishing for roses in India

“Doing an episode about death and facing your own mortality made me think, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet,'” he said.

“I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family…”

Chris explained, “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve finished the things I was already contracted to do.”

He said he has decided to take “a good chunk of time off” with his wife Elsa and their three children – India, 10, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 8.

Chris returned to Australia late last month, having completed filming for Extraction 2 in Prague and a whirlwind promotional visit to the US for his new series Limitless.