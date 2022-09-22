Chris Fagan breaks his silence on horror racism and abortion allegations Alastair Clarkson Hawthorn

Chris Fagan has joined Alastair Clarkson in denying any wrongdoing in the AFL racism scandal and says he is ‘deeply saddened’ by allegations that threaten his coaching career.

Both coaches say they will co-operate with an independent inquiry into allegations of racism from their time at Hawthorn, described as ‘suffering’ by the Federal Government.

The AFL is set to appoint a four-person panel of investigators, led by a King’s Counsel.

Meanwhile, Fagan has taken a leave of absence from his Brisbane coaching post, while Clarkson will delay his new appointment at North Melbourne.

Fagan (pictured right with former Hawthorn head coach Alastair Clarkson in 2016) has categorically denied allegations, including that he was involved in telling an Indigenous Hawthorn player to get his partner to terminate her pregnancy

Former Hawthorn player-welfare manager Jason Burt has taken an indefinite leave of absence from his position as head of coaching and performance sport at Melbourne private school Caulfield Grammar.

In addition, former Hawks president Andrew Newbold has taken a leave of absence from the AFL Commission.

“I was shocked and deeply saddened by the allegations reported in the media yesterday regarding my time at Hawthorn Football Club,” Fagan said in a statement to AFL.com.au on Thursday.

‘I categorically deny the allegations of wrongdoing by me in relation to First Nations players at the Hawthorn Football Club.

“I’ve had very positive relationships with First Nations players over my many years in football, and indeed players from different racial and ethnic groups.”

‘shocked and deeply saddened’: Fagan’s future in football is threatened by the sensational allegations and he says he looks forward to presenting his side of events to an AFL inquiry

The racism allegations were reported by the ABC on Wednesday following an investigation commissioned by Hawthorn earlier this year.

Fagan said he was not interviewed as part of the Hawthorn review.

The ABC said Fagan, Clarkson and Burt did not respond to questions put to them.

“I’m going to defend myself,” Fagan said.

‘It is my hope that people will judge me by the way I actually behave and not by what is written in the media.

‘I support and welcome the investigation the AFL announced yesterday.

“I intend to participate fully in the investigation and look forward to being heard and being accorded due process and justice.”

Jason Burt was Hawthorn’s player development manager under Alastair Clarkson. He has now resigned indefinitely from his job with a top Melbourne private school after being named in the sensational allegations revealed in an ABC report on Wednesday

Among the many allegations made by unnamed former Hawthorn players, Fagan and Clarkson were accused of telling a player and his partner to end their pregnancy and divorce so the player could focus on football.

The partner of a player quoted in the ABC report claims that Burt told her to end her relationship with the footballer for the sake of his career and that it would be better for his footwear if he ‘didn’t became a father’.

Clarkson denied any wrongdoing in a statement Wednesday.

“The health, care and welfare of our players, staff and their families were always my highest priorities during my time at Hawthorn,” Clarkson said.

‘I was therefore shocked by the extremely serious allegations that were reported in the media earlier today.’

Four-time premiership coach Clarkson was at Hawthorn between 2005 and 2021.

Fagan was senior assistant coach at Clarkson and general manager of football at the Hawks from 2008 to 2016 before being appointed Brisbane coach in 2017.

The furor prompted Eddie Betts to call on all AFL clubs to undertake reviews of their historical treatment of Indigenous players, similar to the one Hawthorn has undertaken.

AFL executive member Travis Auld said the league would continue to consult Betts on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players.

But it has not gone so far as to act on the former Carlton and Adelaide star’s suggestions to widespread reviews across the competition.

“Right now the focus is on putting together a panel and starting this particular investigation because there are people who have been affected, obviously, and we want to get to the facts as quickly as we can,” Auld told reporters Thursday.

The AFL has said all parties will be afforded “natural justice” through its investigation.

“What’s important is to understand the facts and talk to the people who have obviously been affected by this,” Auld said.