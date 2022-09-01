Chris Evans and Emily Blunt wear business casual costumes while working on the set of Pain Hustlers

<!–

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt were spotted Thursday morning working on Pain Hustlers’ Miami set.

The 41-year-old actor and 39-year-old actress were seen in costume as they made their way through the drama film’s production room.

The project went into production last month and is currently being released on the Netflix streaming service.

Evans tucked a light blue shirt into dark red tights during his time on set.

Blunt opted for a red-and-blue dress that showed off her toned lower legs as she worked on the project.

The A Quiet Place star also wore a pair of black and white striped sandals that added a bit of brightness to her outfit.

Her bright blond hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders and she wore a pair of gold earrings.

Back in August last year, it was initially announced that Pain Hustlers was in the works.

The film is based on the book The Hard Sell by Evan Hughes, which appeared last January.

The film is about a school dropout who finds a job at a floundering pharmaceutical start-up in Central Florida.

She soon becomes involved in a criminal conspiracy that could lead to deadly consequences.

It was initially reported that Blunt had joined the project last May when: Deadline revealed that Netflix had paid more than $50 million for the film’s worldwide rights.

The Avengers: Endgame star joined the cast of the feature film in July, and other performers to appear in the film include Andy Garcia, Brian d’Arcy James and Catherine O’Hara.

Production began in Florida last month and the film will be released on the Netflix streaming platform at an undisclosed time in the future.

Evans recently starred in the action thriller The Gray Man.

The film, which also starred artists such as Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page, debuted on Netflix last July.

Although the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, a sequel to the project was given the green light.

A spin-off set in the same universe as the film is also currently in the works.