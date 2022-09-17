Chris Eubank Sr accused of playing mind games ahead of his son’s clash with Conor Benn

Joe Joyce has accused Chris Eubank Sr of playing mind games prior to his son’s highly anticipated clash with Conor Benn.

The elder Eubank announced earlier this week that he would not let the fight go ahead due to concerns over the agreed catch weight of 157 pounds.

Referring to the tragic death of Sebastian Eubank last year, the former two-weight world champion insisted: “His life must not be put at risk… I’ve already lost a son. I can’t lose another one.’

Chris Eubank Sr claimed he got his son from his grudge match with Conor Benn. got

But Chris Eubank Jr (left) will still fight Benn (right), according to promoter Kalle Sauerland

However, claims that the fight would be called off due to the weight issue has been reprimanded by promoter Kalle Sauerland, and the pair still plan to settle their rivalry in the ring on October 8.

Speaking with the Mirror2016 Olympic silver medalist and heavyweight contender Joyce speculated on why the elder Eubank chose to make the comments.

‘I think it might be some Eubanks mind games,

Joe Joyce speculated that Eubank Sr’s comments could be ‘mind games’

“If he pulls out and now he’s back in, Benn may have taken his foot off the gas and mentally confused it. Maybe it’s part of the tactic that I’m not sure we’ll see, but hopefully it will continue.”

Eubank Jr will face his seventh straight win in October, having gone undefeated since losing to former world champion George Groves in 2018.

Benn, meanwhile, has had a flawless start to his professional career, with 21 consecutive wins, including 14 distance victories since he made his professional debut in 2016.