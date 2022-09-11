Chris Eubank runs over his own luggage while parking his £300,000 Rolls Royce convertible

<!–

His eccentric sense of style has supplanted all previous achievements as a professional boxer, but Chris Eubank’s image took a huge blow on Sunday after he ran over his own designer bag.

Famous for his love of tweed blazers, breeches and riding boots, the former second division world boxing champion got the unexpected faux pas when he parked his £300,000 Rolls Royce Phantom convertible in west London.

Eubank, 56, appeared to make the situation worse by running over the bag a second time while trying to get it out from under the wheels of his car.

Nightmare: Chris Eubank needed help from a passerby after he ran over his own designer bag while parking his £300,000 Rolls Royce Phantom convertible in west London

Fortunately, a pedestrian was on hand to assist the hapless former boxer, who remained behind the wheel as he used Eubank’s famous cane to retrieve the luggage from under his 2.6-tonne vehicle.

A grateful Eubank thanked the passerby, who held the tattered bag in one hand before passing it to the retired sportsman and leaving.

The former boxer recently kept BBC viewers busy during a chaotic appearance on the latest series Celebrity MasterChef.

Helping out: Eubank remained in the driver’s seat while the passerby used his famous walking stick to retrieve the piece of luggage from under his 2.6-ton vehicle

Clumsy: Eubank seemed to make the situation worse by running over the bag a second time while trying to get it out from under the wheels of his car

Don’t move: The friendly pedestrian got down on all fours while trying to take out the designer bag

Prior to his first challenge, Eubank predicted he would outperform all the other contestants, stating that they “complain” too much while saying, “You’re here, so show people your light.”

He soon ran into challenges with the daunting use of a pasta maker, but was not once stunned when he said, “Once you’ve been slammed by Nigel Benn, you’re quite used to fear.”

Another hilarious moment came with John and Gregg asked Chris if he’d tasted his pesto before serving it, to which he confidently replied, “I can see the taste with my eyes.”

The state of it: Eubank’s tattered bag was covered in tire tracks after being freed from his car

There you go: The former boxer opened the car door when he took delivery of his damaged bag

Thanks: The eccentric star seemed genuinely grateful – and rightly so

MasterChef viewers were let down upon his appearance, with one tweeting: ‘Chris Eubank on MasterChef is the gift that keeps on giving. Let alone cook in a three-piece suit…’

Another said: ‘Celebrity Masterchef is on and I’ve been introduced to the strange and wonderful wonder Chris Eubank is… That man is strange but hilarious.’

“If you’re not watching Chris Eubank on masterchef, you’re missing out on what I have to say,” wrote a third.

Unexpected: The former second division world boxing champion, famous for his love of tweed blazers, breeches and riding boots, while in West London

Don’t mind me, but Eubank was hard to miss during his last public appearance in London

A fourth commented: ‘I really can’t stand how funny Chris Eubank is on #celebritymasterchef.’

‘Love Chris Eubank cooking in his tailored suit – gent #MasterChef,’ another gushed

Another fan suggested, “The Celebrity Masterchef casting team member who thought of Chris Eubank deserves a raise.”