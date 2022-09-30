Chris Eubank reveals he has TRAINED HIMSELF for huge Conor Benn showdown next week

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that he has been training himself for his fight with Conor Benn amid tensions with his father.

Chris Eubank Sr begged his son to pull out of the 157lb fight out of concerns for his safety but Jr ignored requests and plans to join the fight at the O2 Arena next week.

Jr told GMB via IFL TV that he “wouldn’t let this one slip,” after again admitting that his father asked him to withdraw from the fight.

“I trained myself for this fight,” he said.

“My father didn’t want me to go into this fight and wait another year, but I wouldn’t let this slip through my fingers.”

Infamously training himself for his 2018 title fight against George Groves, Eubank was thrown from the park and lost by unanimous decision.

He had worked with Roy Jones Jr before impressively beating Liam Williams in February, but it seems he is now alone again.

Sr was eager to take Jr out of the fray after losing another son last year.

He said, ‘If they will not listen to me, they will have to listen to my counselor to the king. That fight will not come.

‘If he doesn’t follow the advice, I’ll have to stand firm… have you ever heard of Russian roulette? If you run that barrel, that’s what he does and I can’t stop him.’

Benn has mocked his opponent for his father’s comments.

Before losing to Groves, Jr . told The sun“My whole career I’ve had my dad’s guidance, but he hasn’t necessarily trained me — he hasn’t been in the gym with me my entire career. On and off he is nearby, but in general I am left to my own devices.

“In the beginning I trained under Mike McCallum and I trained under Floyd Mayweather Sr. But on a daily basis, I’m the one calling the shots, planning my own training and practicing what I think I need to work on. No one pushes me or tells me what to do. I am my own man.’

Sr will not be in his son’s corner this coming Saturday, and Benn is very excited to win the match.

Once again, if Eubank is defeated, he will have no excuses and may have to climb the ladder again in his favorite middleweight division.