Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: UK ring walk time, how to watch, PPV price, live stream, undercard

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn face each other next weekend, nearly 30 years after their legendary fathers blessed Britain with one of its greatest rivalries ever.

The pair have been thrust into the spotlight from the moment they stepped foot in the pro ranks, but few would have expected them to ever share the ring, especially not at this stage, usually two weight divisions apart.

They have agreed to a catchweight of 157 pounds for the contest, but Benn, usually a welterweight, will add 10 pounds to his frame, while middleweight Eubank Jr will hit the lowest weight since his teens.

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn (right) face off at the O2 Arena next weekend

The pair follow in the footsteps of their famous fathers Chris Eubank Sr (L) and Nigel Benn (R) who fought twice in 1990 and 1993

It was Eubank Sr who triumphed in their first fight in 1990 and claimed a ninth round win, before their 1993 rematch ended in a split-decision draw.

Despite two defeats from 34 fights, Eubank Jr is expected by many to be too big and experienced for a 26-year-old Benn. However, ‘The Destroyer’ has improved significantly over the past two years and his record now stands at 21-0.

Eubank Jr has looked much better since teaming up with Roy Jones Jr, but the enigmatic middleweight recently revealed he’s been training himself for the competition. The 33-year-old also insists he will be just 60 percent for the fight, which are the demands of his weight reduction.

When is Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn?

The clash between Eubank Jr and Benn is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 at the O2 Arena.

The pair are expected to walk into the ring around 10pm for those in the UK, although that will of course depend on the results beforehand.

There’s plenty of action on the undercard too, with players like Ellie Scotney, Galal Yafai and Harlem Eubank on the bill.

How to watch the fight?

The fight, which will be a 12-round match, will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV.

It will be available to stream in more than 200 countries around the world through the DAZN app, whether on television, console, mobile, tablet or computer device.

However, the fight comes at a price as it is a pay-per-view event for those in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The fight costs £19.99 to watch, in addition to the £7.99 monthly subscription.

Eubank Jr vs Benn: the key stats

Chris Eubank Jr Age: 33 Height: 5ft 11in Position: Orthodox Record: 32-2-0 Knockouts: 23 Rounds: 213 Debut: 2012 Conor Benno Age: 26 Height: 5ft 8in Position: Orthodox Record: 21-0-0 Knockouts: 14 Rounds: 84 Debut: 2016

Eubank Jr put on an impressive show when he pushed Liam Williams aside in February

Benn also showed even more improvement when he stopped the experienced Chris van Heerden

Battle map full

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn

Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez

Harlem Eubank vs David Martin

Lyndon Arthur vs TBA

Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle

Matty Harris vs Chris Healey

Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg

Chloe Watson v Nancy Franco

What was said?

Eubank Jr has typically been brash during the lead-up to the fight, repeatedly taking to social media to reveal that he was eating junk food, despite the fact that the weight reduction would significantly handicap him.

The Briton has also insisted that his typical eight-week sex ban for Benn be reduced to two weeks, saying he shouldn’t take the fight seriously.

And at their August launch press conference, when Eubank Jr insisted he would only be 60 percent in favor of the fight, he said the pressure is all on him.

‘For him [Benn] it’s a win-win situation,” said Eubank Jr. “If I lose to Conor Benn on October 8, I’m done. My goal is to compete for a world title next year. I can’t lose to Conor Benn and then fight for a world middleweight title. It can’t happen.

“And if I win, I probably won’t get the credit for it. All the pressure is actually on me in this fight. I’ve got a lot more to lose.’

Eubank Jr has stated he will only be 60 percent for the fight while Benn insists his opponent is making excuses

Benn, meanwhile, has maintained his professionalism, stressing that he is not interested in what Eubank Jr has to say.

“I don’t care,” he said. “If he thinks he can beat me 60 percent, that’s his problem.

“I’m going to prepare for him like everyone else, and if I see a small opening, I’ll take him out.”

He continued: ‘What happens if I beat you? You keep thinking about excuses. You haven’t heard me come up with one excuse yet.

‘I’m taking a gamble; I couldn’t give rats a ***. I think I can beat you, and I will beat you.’

