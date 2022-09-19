Chris Eubank Jr taunts Conor Benn AGAIN by eating birthday cake amid weight cut concerns

Chris Eubank Jr. has continued to taunt Conor Benn ahead of their grudge match next month by once again insisting he only needs to be at ‘60%’ to beat his rival.

Eubank Jr. has agreed to fight on October 8 at a catchweight of 157lbs, and has admitted that dropping below the middleweight limit of 160lbs will see him take a 40% discount off his best.

However, he doesn’t seem to be concerned about this. He celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday, and with less than three weeks until fight night, some might expect him to be on a strict diet.

Chris Eubank Jr. tucked away some birthday cake despite concerns about his weight loss

He went on to mock Conor Benn by saying he only needs to be at ‘60%’ for their fight

However, he posted a video of himself on his Instagram story tucking into a large meal, taking large bites of two separate desserts while his plate had the modest ‘60%’ doused in chocolate sauce.

Looking into the camera, Eubank Jr repeated the message to Benn, saying: ‘60% baby, 60%.’

He also captioned it: ‘You knew I’d never miss my birthday cake @ConorNigel #60percent.’

Ever since the fight was made, Eubank Jr has been adamant that he will have an easy night against his smaller opponent when they meet at the O2 Arena.

He was spotted arriving at KSI’s match last month with a KFC bucket, indicating he wasn’t worried about his weight, despite previously admitting that making 157lbs will be a struggle.

Eubank Jr and Benn will settle their differences at the O2 Arena on October 8

He has also told Benn that he will only abstain from sex for two weeks in the build-up to their fight, whereas he would normally take up to eight weeks for someone he considers to be an elite boxer like Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez .

In fact, Eubank Jr already appears to be looking past Benn as he called out Golovkin for a fight in December following his defeat to Canelo on Saturday.

‘GGG you had a good run. Come back to middleweight and let’s fight for the belts you still have in December, or just pass them on and I’ll look after them for the next few years while you enjoy retirement… you’ve earned it, writes Eubank Jr on Twitter.

It seems people around Eubank Jr are more worried about the fight than him, as his father, Eubank Sr, threatened to pull him out last week over fears for his son’s health as a result of his weight loss.

However, Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland has insisted the fight is ‘absolutely on’ and the Brighton-based boxer appears to have every intention of getting in the ring and trying to beat Benn in emphatic fashion.