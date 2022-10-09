Chris Eubank Jr offers to pay for ‘absolutely distraught’ fan to get Conor Benn tattoo removed after failed drug test scuppered fight

Chris Eubank Jr has kindly offered to pay an upset fan to have a tattoo of Conor Benn removed after he failed a drug test.

The sons of British boxing legends Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn were set to rekindle tomorrow night a historic family rivalry that caught the attention of the nation in the 1990s.

Getty Eubank Jr vs Benn was expected to make a large number of PPV purchases but now it has been cancelled

However, the fight was jeopardized on Wednesday when it was revealed that Benn had returned a negative finding for clomiphene after being tested by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in August.

The substance, which is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, is most commonly used to treat infertility in women, but may increase testosterone in men.

Both fighters and their promoters Kalle Sauerland and Eddie Hearn wanted to continue with DAZN’s pay-per-view event, but the British Boxing Board of Control banned the fight before it was officially postponed.

The late cancellation of Eubank vs Benn has upset many fans, but one person in particular claimed to be more annoyed than most after ‘The Destroyer’ showed up for a banned substance.

A Twitter user uploaded a photo of a Benn tattoo with the caption: “Absolutely distraught Conor Benn, you were my hero and now I have to walk around for the rest of my life because I can’t afford laser treatment to remove it. Broken heart .”

Eubank Jr came across the tweet and offered to do Benn’s “former fan” a favor, even though it seems likely the Twitter user was just a troll.

A fan claimed he regretted Benn’s tattoo he got

Ian Walton/Matchrome Eubank Jr kindly offered to pay to have it removed

cheeky ‘Lack of AJ’s balls’- Fury shares opinion on why Joshua fight collapsed

NEXT ONE? Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora ​​Trilogy Fight ‘Agreed’ With Date And Location Reported

yield Usyk doubts Fury fight as Ukraine considers going back to cruiserweight

TRUE PRO Eubank Jr makes incredible weight for Benn fight despite being called off

UNBENDING Hearn says Eubank Jr vs Benn could be rescheduled, targeting ‘righteous people’

heap Chris Eubank Jr asks Jake Paul to fill in for Conor Benn and reveals drug test







“Don’t worry, I’ll pay for your tattoo removal, send your details to my team and I’ll take care of everything for you. Email is in my bio,” he replied.

The 33-year-old trolls Benn in the lead up to their fateful fight and although it’s over now, he continues to attack his rival.

During his camp, Eubank Jr made fun of the people who were concerned about his ability to safely hit the 175lb weight limit for his fight with Benn by posting a series of videos of him eating decadent foods including KFC, cake, burgers and steak with viral star Salt Bae.

After the fight was scrapped, Eubank Jr continued to target his rival by reposting an old video of Benn’s shocked reaction to Jarrell Miller failing a drug test prior to his proposed fight with Anthony Joshua in 2019.

It’s currently unclear if and when a fight between the British duo will be rescheduled, but rest assured Eubank Jr will continue to use his old social media tricks until they finally get into the ring together.