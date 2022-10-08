Chris Eubank Jr incredibly makes weight for Conor Benn fight, despite it being called off

Chris Eubank Jr. made a remarkable amount of weight for his fight with Conor Benn on Saturday night, despite it being postponed.

The sons of British boxing legends Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn were due to meet at the O2 Arena in London, but Conor tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

Ian Walton/Matchrome Eubank Jr vs Benn is now postponed

Both teams were made aware of this test for well over a week before it was reported in the media.

During this time, Eubank Jr and his team took medical advice and the boxer himself decided that he wanted to continue the fight.

However, when the information became public, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) issued a statement announcing that they would ban it.

Benn’s promoter Hearn and Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland tried to force a turnaround over the next 24 hours but ultimately failed.

Thursday afternoon they confirmed that the fight was not over.

Prior to all this, Eubank Jr’s weight was the main topic of conversation around the fight.

Eubank Jr proved he could take the weight

The 33-year-old has campaigned his career at middleweight (160 lbs) and super-middleweight (168 lbs).

For this fight, he agreed to weigh 157 pounds to meet Benn — who is typically a welterweight (147 pounds) — at a catchweight.

Eubank Jr also agreed to a rehydration clause for a second weight limit he had to meet on the day of the fight.

The exact number for this has never been confirmed, but Hearn said it was “about 10 pounds.”

This would mean Eubank Jr should weigh about 167 pounds on fight day.

Remarkably, on the day of the canceled fight, he took to social media to show that he would have comfortably done so.

He posted a video of himself weighing 159.3 pounds and captioned it: “If I say I’m going to do something, I’ll do it #RehydrationClause #EubankJrBenn #60PercentBaby #100PercentClean.”