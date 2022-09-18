Chris Eubank Jr CALLS OUT Gennady Golovkin after Canelo defeat

Chris Eubank Jr. has called out Gennady Golovkin following his loss to Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas, imploring the 40-year-old to fight again in December.

Golovkin once again fell short against an improved Canelo, who retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts with a unanimous decision win.

Eubank Jr. is preparing for his own grudge match when he takes on Conor Benn on October 8, but the 33-year-old is apparently already planning what comes next.

The Brit took to social media immediately after Golovkin’s bitterly disappointing defeat to call out the all-time great middleweight.

“GGG you had a great run,” he wrote. ‘Come back to middleweight and let’s fight for the belts you still have in December.

“Or just pass them on and I’ll look after them for the next few years while you enjoy retirement… you deserved that champion.”

Eubank Jr., who has looked much improved since teaming up with trainer Roy Jones Jr., has moved within touching distance of a middleweight world championship, most recently with an impressive points victory over Liam Williams in May.

The Brit has put those world title aspirations on hold for a moment when he takes on Benn at a 157lb catchweight, but Golovkin’s belts are clearly still a priority.

Golovkin, despite his defeat to Canelo, remains the WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight champion, having unified the division with victory over Ryota Murata in April.

Golovkin was soundly beaten by Canelo (right) as the pair ended their iconic trilogy in Vegas

Eubank Jr. has his own grudge fight to complete against Conor Benn (right) next month

And although he is now 40 years old and showing decline in recent years, Golovkin insisted he is not done yet.

Asked if he would continue to fight after his loss to Canelo, Golovkin told DAZN: ‘Absolutely, I have a great plan. I have many appointments.

‘Congratulations to Canelo, congratulations to all boxing fans. Remember guys, I have three belts at 160. I can come back guys. I’m still a champion.’

As for Eubank Jr., the enigmatic fighter himself has admitted that he would have to abandon all plans and call it a day should he lose to Benn next month.

The pair will meet at London’s O2 Arena, rekindling a family feud three decades after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, met in the second round of British boxing’s greatest rivalry.

Eubank Jr. has admitted that losing enough weight to make the 157lb limit remains a ‘tough, tough challenge’, but backed his decision to take the fight.

“As fighters we take chances, we gamble and I don’t believe Conor will be able to take me out in deep water,” he told Telegraph Sport.

“Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t feel like that’s what he’s going to be able to do, so I agreed to this weight.

‘If I was going in there with someone who I considered a killer I would never do anything like that, I just don’t see that pedigree or character from Conor so I’m taking the risk of cutting down to a weight I’ve never been before and I take the risk of not being able to fully hydrate after the match.’