Chris Eubank Jr admits he’s concerned over shedding enough weight for Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr has admitted he is concerned about losing enough weight to prepare for his fight against Conor Benn.

The middleweight boxer faces welterweight Benn in a controversial catchweight bout on October 8.

The pair will meet on October 8 at London’s O2 Arena, rekindling a family feud three decades after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, met in the second episode of British boxing’s biggest rivalry.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn face each other in a catchweight fight on October 8

And Eubank Jr has admitted losing enough weight to hit the 157lb limit remains a “tough, tough challenge,” but supported his decision to agree to the fight.

“As fighters, we take risks, we gamble, and I don’t believe Conor will be able to take me into deep waters,” he said. Telegraph Sports.

“Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t feel like he will be able to, so I’ve agreed to this weight.

“If I went in with someone I considered a murderer I would never do such a thing, I just don’t see Conor’s pedigree or number, so I’m taking the risk of reducing to a weight I’ve never seen before.” I’ve been before and I’m taking the risk of not being able to fully hydrate after the fight.”

The couple’s fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, shared British boxing’s biggest rivalry

However, Eubank admitted there are challenges in reaching this weight and is unsure of what it will do to his body.

He said, ‘Is it a concern? I mean, I think so, I’ve never had to do anything like this in my career, so I don’t know how my body will react, I don’t know how I’ll feel at night, I know I won’t be one hundred percent .’

Benn runs two weight classes to face Eubank and faces an equally tough challenge to reach the weight needed for the competition, but Eubank claimed he enjoyed the test the weight loss gave him.

He said: ‘It’s going to be a tough, tough challenge to get to this weight, but it’s worth it, it’s totally worth it, to take on a fight like this and be part of a unique event .

“We are richly rewarded for this struggle, so the toughness and the hardships that will come with having to make a new weight that I’ve never been before, you know it’s fair and I understand and I’ve accepted it and I will do it.’

Eubank Jr seemingly confirmed the fight would continue despite his father’s concerns

Eubank’s comments about hitting the weight came after he seemingly confirmed he would fight Benn, despite his father Eubank Sr claiming he would not let the grudge match go ahead due to concerns about his son’s health.

Eubank Sr told Sportsmail earlier this week that he was unhappy with his son dropping to 157 pounds to beat Benn at a catchweight, and that he had decided to take Eubank Jr out of the fight.

“That fight isn’t happening,” said Eubank Sr.

‘I gave him my direction. If he doesn’t want to follow it, he gets dragged along. But he’ll do what’s right for him… he drops 1oz below 160lbs, which can’t happen on my watch.’

Eubank Sr, whose son Sebastian died last year at the age of 29, added: ‘This is modern ‘gladiates’, this is not a game for the public. We must be strict or else lives will be endangered and my son’s life will not.

Eubank Jr talked about the struggle to shed enough weight to hit the fight weight

‘I’ve already lost one. It can’t happen again… if you have a child and someone is really trying to take that child away from you, and do something wrong to that child, you as a father wouldn’t allow that. That’s all I do.’

Eubank Jr’s preparations for the fight have reportedly continued despite his father’s concerns, with the British Boxing Board of Control monitoring Eubank’s weight reduction with regular checkups.

The boxer also outlined how he would reach fight weight with only a few weeks to go.

He said: ‘I’m going to try to come off gradually, I’m not going to do what a lot of fighters do where they take a load off their weight towards the end, close to the weigh-in, or right to the end of the camp.

“I can’t risk doing something like that because I might not make the weight, and I have to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds (with a fine for not making 157 pounds) and they can cancel the fight.

“It’s also just too much of a health risk, so I’m slowly going down and I think I can do it.

He added: “This is the greatest amount of pressure I’ve ever had in a fight, there’s just so many different kinds of pressure that are put on me, primarily the pressure to uphold my family name.

“What my father and Nigel Benn did is part of British sporting history. We had one win, one draw. I can’t cloud that. If I lose, I’ve said I’m retiring.’