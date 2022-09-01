Chris Dawson’s daughter Shanelle shares cryptic post after he was convicted of murdering Lyn Dawson

Chris and Lynette Dawson’s daughter Shanelle (pictured) shared a cryptic post with a poem about suffering on Wednesday

Chris Dawson’s daughter has shared a poem about “going through and suffering” in a cryptic post posted just hours after her father was likely incarcerated for the rest of his life.

Dawson, 74, was found guilty on Tuesday of the murder of his first wife Lynette Dawson and was sent to the Silverwater Jail in Sydney pending sentencing.

The couple’s daughter, Shanelle Dawson, who was just four years old when her mother Lyn disappeared, has not been in court for her father’s trial but appeared to be hearing the case Wednesday morning.

She shared a short excerpt from the poem Still Possible, written by David Whyte, that describes understanding that “all this time you’ve been secretly a goodness that can remain a goodness to itself.”

“It is ultimately still possible to realize why you are here and why you have endured, and why you have suffered so much,” the poem continues.

“So that you could finally witness love, miraculously arriving out of nowhere, brave as it does, from the darkness, from that great and spacious silence within you.”

Shanelle was just four years old when her mother Lyn (pictured with Chris Dawson) disappeared. Her father was convicted on Tuesday for murdering her

Her post was inundated with supportive comments from loved ones, many saying they were thinking of her.

Ms. Dawson, a mother herself, said the poem “inspired us when we forget.”

She was absent from the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, where Justice Ian Harrison found her father guilty of murdering her mother.

Dawson’s attorney Greg Walsh said Thursday that the former teacher and soccer star had already received serious death threats from several inmates at Silverwater Prison in the short time he was there.

Chris Dawson in his suit on Tuesday before he was convicted of the 1982 murder of Lynette Dawson and taken to prison

Mr Walsh also said Dawson was “in shock and saddened by his predicament and worried about his children”.

Mr Walsh failed to apply for bail on Thursday morning when Dawson appeared before the same court in which he was convicted, dressed in his prison green.

Mr Walsh asked Judge Ian Harrison for a recommendation that Dawson receive mental health care, but his Honorable Member said he did not have the power to tell corrective services what to do.

Following his client’s conviction, Mr Walsh said Dawson maintained his innocence and would appeal the conviction.

He is sentenced on November 11.

Shanelle is seen with her mother Lyn before her disappearance in 1982

On a dramatic day on Tuesday, Judge Harrison found Dawson guilty just after 3 p.m. – ending a mystery that has haunted Lynette’s family and Sydney’s northern beaches for four decades.

His Honor said Dawson was motivated by his obsessive infatuation with schoolgirl babysitter JC, with the fear of losing her and removing the impediment his wife Lyn represented, as well as not losing his property as would happen in a divorce.

There was a pause in the courtroom as the verdict was handed down – some 4.5 hours after the judge read his reasons – as Dawson shook his head very lightly and his twin brother Paul muttered “bulls***.” .

Two prison guards entered the room and handcuffed him. Dawson appeared to limp as he was led away, his arms clumsily stretched out in front of him, to be taken into custody.

He spent the night in the cells of the Surry Hills Police Center in Sydney before being transferred to Silverwater Prison in western Sydney on Wednesday.

In a tearful interview with 60 Minutes in 2018, Shanelle Dawson said ‘it’s not looking good for my dad, I’ll be honest to say’.

She also told The Teacher’s Pet podcast — which brought Lyn’s disappearance back into the limelight — that her mother was rarely talked about after her disappearance.

“We didn’t mention my mother. There was, I don’t really know why, but just this really awkward silence,” Mrs. Dawson said.