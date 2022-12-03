Chris Dawson sentencing: Lynette’s family admits that they will “never know” where Lynette goes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lynette Simms’ family says they have made peace with the fact that they will never find out where she is buried.

Chris Dawson was sentenced Friday afternoon to at least 18 years in prison for the murder of his wife, who disappeared from their home on Sydney’s Northern Beaches in January 1982.

But several questions remain surrounding the famous cold case.

During his sentencing remarks, Judge Ian Harrison said it could not be determined whether Dawson had assistance in the murder of Lynette, the mother of two of his children, and that her final resting place was still unknown.

The former teacher and rugby league player has maintained his innocence and has refused to reveal where Lynette is buried.

Chris Dawson has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of his wife Lynette on Friday, with a non-parole period of 18 years

Relatives of Lynette Simms (formerly Dawson) arrive at the NSW Supreme Court on Friday

Lynette’s niece, Renee Simms, told the Today Show it was “frustrating” that Dawson had not revealed the whereabouts of Lynette’s final resting place. ‘We’ll never know where she is’

Lynette’s niece, Renee Simms, said that given Chris’ actions during the trial, it was not surprising that he had vowed to appeal the verdict and had not revealed the whereabouts of Lynette’s final resting place.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s something we have to make peace with,” Renee Simms told the Today Show on Saturday.

“We’ll never know where she is.”

After being found guilty in August, Dawson was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison with an 18-year non-parole period, meaning he won’t be eligible for parole until August 2040.

Judge Harrison said Dawson, 74, was likely to die in prison and, given his cognitive and physical decline, would become “severely disabled” before then.

“We went in with no expectations,” Renee Simms said of Dawson’s punishment.

“We were just happy with the guilty verdict, knowing that Lyn’s name had been cleared and that Chris had been found guilty of murdering her. That was the big one for us.

“I think the reality was that whatever punishment he got, he probably wouldn’t survive.

“We didn’t have a number in mind, but we think the number given is fair.”

Chris Dawson and Lynette in a wedding photo. Lynnette went missing in 1982 when she was 34 years old

Prior to Friday, Lynette was commonly known as Lynette Dawson, but her brother Greg asked after he left Dawson’s conviction that she be given her maiden name, Lynette Simms.

Greg Simms’ daughter Renee said it was the family’s way of reclaiming Lynette.

“Closure is a funny word when it comes to something like that, because I don’t think you ever get closure when a loved one just disappears off the face of the earth,” said Renee Simms.

“But it’s definitely the end of a chapter for us and something we’ve been working towards for a long time.”

When asked about her family’s next move, Renee said, “Hopefully we can just slide back into anonymity.”

“None of us are terribly comfortable being in the public eye. I think we just want to go back to a quiet existence.’