Chris Dawson found guilty: Meet Sky News reporter Gabriella Power behind twin gaffe

Sky News Australia reporter Gabriella Power stood red-faced on Tuesday after confusing convicted murderer Chris Dawson with his identical twin brother outside the NSW Supreme Court.

The incident went viral and many people wondered how a reporter who covered the trial so extensively could have made such a blunder.

Since then, she’s taken to social media and set her Instagram profile to private as members of the public and fellow journalists join the Twitter pile.

Here, Daily Mail Australia takes a look at Gabriella’s glamorous life, from her role as a journalist to her surprising connection to Nine’s Richard Wilkins.

Inside the glamorous life of Gabriella Power (pictured), the Sky News Australia reporter who confused ‘Teacher’s Pet’ killer Chris Dawson for his twin brother out of court on Tuesday

Gabriella joined Sky News in 2017 as a presenter and broadcaster and has since led coverage for a range of major national and international news stories.

She spent three years in Melbourne, during which time she covered the 2018 Victorian elections, Victoria’s Covid-19 lockdowns, the conviction of Cardinal George Pell – whose convictions were later quashed – and the Black Summer bushfires.

Her tough questions during the daily Covid press conferences garnered critical acclaim on Twitter at the time, as well as criticism from Daniel Andrews supporters.

She also covered the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 for Sky News and Fox Sports, where she interviewed athletes and covered the opening and closing ceremonies.

Before joining Sky News, Gabriella worked at 2GB radio, including on Ben Fordham’s show

Now based in Sydney, Gabriella hosts Sky News programs Tech Perspectives and Digital Disruptors, focusing on the latest Australian technology news.

Gabriella has previously made headlines for her personal life because her mother Nicola Dale is in a relationship with Channel Nine’s entertainment editor Richard Wilkins.

Nicola, a flight attendant, began dating the TV veteran early last year after they were introduced by Gabriella’s colleague Ben Fordham.

Speak with Zodiac sign in October about her mother’s romance, Gabriella said, “Ben was texting me because he was at the same party they met. I got phone calls and FaceTimes and texts so I felt up to date the whole time.”

She added: “When Richard had to leave the party because he had to work early in the morning, Ben called and asked for my mother’s number. [to give to Richard].’

Gabriella has previously made headlines for her personal life because her mother Nicola Dale is in a relationship with Nine star Richard Wilkins. (Pictured: Nicola and Richard in Sydney on March 27, 2021)

Nicola, a flight attendant, began dating the TV veteran early last year after they were introduced by Gabriella’s colleague Ben Fordham (pictured)

Speaking to Stellar magazine in October about her mother’s new romance, Gabriella (right, with mother Nicola) said, “Ben was texting me because he was at the same party they met. I got phone calls and FaceTimes and text messages so I felt up to date all the time”

“So I don’t know if Richard got the number before, or if it was me who gave her number. I feel like I may have played a helping hand.”

Thanks to her mother’s newfound contact, Gabriella now considers herself a close friend of Richard’s socialist son Christian Wilkins.

Gabriella and Nicola share a close bond, having previously launched their own mother-daughter blog called The Power Life.

Thanks to her mother’s new contract, Gabriella now considers herself a close friend of Richard’s socialite son Christian Wilkins (left)

Inspired by the queen of positivity Oprah Winfrey, the blog was created to empower women going through tough times.

‘[Oprah] is an inspiration of strength and perseverance and is a great example of what it means to live fearlessly and do everything you can dream of,” Gabriella said. The Daily Telegraph in February 2018.

Richard Wilkins isn’t the only celebrity Gabriella has shrugged off with.

Gabriella and Nicola have long been close, having previously launched their own mother-daughter blog called The Power Life

In a recent interview with Let’s connect womenthe presenter revealed that she once danced with none other than Prince Harry in a London nightclub.

“I’m still pinching myself. I was in London visiting a friend, and we were going to a birthday party and our table was right next to Prince Harry’s!’ she said.

“He was a lot of fun, danced a lot and had a large group of friends with him.”

In a recent interview with Let’s Connect Women, the presenter revealed that she once danced with none other than Prince Harry (pictured in 2016) at a London nightclub.

It comes after Gabriella suffered a gaffe outside the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday after she mistook Paul Dawson for his twin brother Chris.

Chris Dawson, 74, was found guilty of murdering his first wife Lynette 40 years ago – all so he could continue his sordid affair with his teenage babysitter.

“Chris, you’re going to Silverwater. Do you have something to say?’ she asked Paul, who was soon advised to “breathe” by his older brother Peter.

“I’m Paul, you idiot,” Paul told the press.