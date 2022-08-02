Chris Cuomo will join NewsNation on multimillion dollar deal for an 8pm slot from October 3

Disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo will join NewsNation for a show starting Oct. 3 at 8 p.m., DailyMail.com can reveal.

The TV host will receive a multi-million dollar salary for his role with the fledgling media outfit, which will be filmed from Manhattan.

The 51-year-old will continue to receive an extensive wardrobe and travel allowance with his new performance.

Sources told DailyMail.com that conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly will only appear on the network as a guest, but will not be a full-time contributor.

Meanwhile, insiders shot down claims that ex-Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly is gearing up for a role on the station, saying there have never been any talks about her joining.

The move marks Cuomo’s first attempt at reviving his career since he was booted from CNN last year.

He had been trying to help his brother – former New York Governor Andrew – when dozens of women came forward to accuse him of harassment.

A NewsNation spokesperson told DailyMail.com that Cuomo will broadcast his new program from the cable news station’s studio in Manhattan.

They said, “In addition to ‘Dan Abrams Live,’ Chris Cuomo will have a studio on PIX, along with other New York-based NewsNation shows.”

Cuomo has been forced to monetize his podcast The Chris Cuomo Project as a free agent since he got kicked out of CNN.

In a recent Instagram post, Cuomo gave a tour of his house setup, panning over a soundboard and computer monitor, and meandering through the apartment.

“We have everything I needed here in the studio – it’s just in my house because I love the setting,” he says in the video.

In the background, tripods, cables and sound-absorbing black curtains surround his coffee table and side chair.

“This is the living room, which we turned into a sitting room, you know, more casual,” he says.

“This is where it’s going to happen, except when my wife is here or someone wants to live here. We’re just moving the stands.’

Cuomo was still able to attract top-tier political guests on his podcast, which ranks fourth on Apple iTunes

During the studio tour, Cuomo, dressed in a black T-shirt with the word “purist” in capital letters on the back, heads to the dining room, which is flooded by studio lights, and then to the kitchen.

‘Now we have a kitchen, because I’m chilling out with a lot of guests before and after the interview,’ he says.

‘This is it. This is us in New York City. This is now the home of the free agent and I love it because the show doesn’t get any more fun than doing it at home.”

Cuomo’s podcast currently ranks fourth among Apple podcasts, according to the website Chartable.

He recently interviewed West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, but don’t expect a repeat of his chatty interviews with his brother Andrew.

“Absolutely not,” a source told Page six. Cuomo suffered a precipitous fall and turned to self-produced podcasts after racking up 1,137 million viewers at its peak on CNN.

A source told the New York Post the son of the late New York Governor Mario Cuomo is seen as ‘damaged property’.

“I don’t think he has much influence,” the insider told the newspaper.

NewsNation’s viewership hovers around 50,000 — with just 8,000 from the coveted 25-54 age group, according to Indiwire.

It claims to skew neither left nor right.

Cuomo was booted by CNN over ethical issues after it was revealed he had Andrew.

Cuomo was accused of using his media contacts to find out who the next accuser was and how to discredit them.

He was also accused of sexually harassing former ABC colleague Shelley Ross while they were working at that network together.

Ross has roasted NewsNation for bringing Cuomo back. “Cuomo IS the status quo, same old same old arrogant, misogynistic proud old boy club member,” she said.

“No one cares what NewsNation’s ratings are. I’m ready for something new, fresh and honest.

“Perhaps some of us don’t see Cuomo as that answer… those who are disappointed in his lack of genuine remorse.

As he continues to dissect his words, hide behind a brother’s love, deny wrongdoing, he remains tone-deaf and fake to many of us.

“I’m all for second chances. But I don’t believe he is a disruptor until he disrupts something and finds a greater cause than himself.’

CNN fired him from his lucrative gig, where his ratings plummeted after his brother’s abrupt fall.

Cuomo had hoped for an $18 million gold parachute when he was thrown from his high transmitting pole, but was instead shown the door with half of it.

Former CNN head Jeff Zucker and the network’s marketing manager Allison Gollust, whose extramarital affair was revealed during the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s behavior, both lost their jobs in the fallout.

The journalist sued the network, claiming that “Cuomo has wrongfully smeared his journalistic integrity, making it difficult, if not impossible, for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and causing him damages in sums exceeding $125 million, including not only the remaining salary owed under the agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy its reputation in violation of the agreement.”

His new lower-paid position at NewsNation seems to bolster that claim.

Launching the broadcast seems to have become a haven for disgraced journalists.

Michael Corn, who quit his job as an executive producer for Good Morning America amid allegations of sexual abuse against female subordinates, has found a home at NewsNation as the company’s president.

Corn denied the charges, and in June a New York State Supreme Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from one of his accusers alleging he violently touched and kissed her while they were traveling in Los Angeles for coverage of the 2015 Academy Awards.