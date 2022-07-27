Chris Cuomo to host Prime Time show for NewsNation after being fired from CNN

Chris Cuomo will host a new prime time show on NewsNation after being fired from CNN for helping his brother Andrew Cuomo fight sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo, 51, unveiled his surprising new reporting appearance on Tuesday night, as he returns to American TV screens after his sensational ouster in December 2021.

Cuomo wore a blue button-down and pants earlier today as he entered the NewsNation studios on 42nd Street in New York City.

He was on ‘Dan Abrams Live’ to discuss his new role with Nexstar Media Group’s cable network.

CNN fired Cuomo last December after he was caught advising his scandal-ridden brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over sexual misconduct allegations.

The broadcaster – reportedly making $6 million a year – did so while simultaneously working for a journalist at a network tasked with impartially reporting on the scandal.

A state attorney general’s report found that his brother sexually harassed 11 different women, though Andrew Cuomo continues

In March, the broadcast journalist, who hosted Cuomo Prime Time from 2017 to December last year, filed a $125 million arbitration claim with CNN over what he believes is his wrongful dismissal.

That lawsuit is believed to be ongoing.

Chris Cuomo, 51, (right) unveiled his amazing new reporting gig tonight as he plans to return to US TV screens after his sensational firing last year

NewsNation also released this headshot of Chris Cuomo to mark his appointment to the channel

CNN fired Cuomo last December after he was caught advising his scandal-ridden brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (left), over sexual misconduct allegations.

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo has launched his comeback with a new podcast, taking on a defiant tone when he released the first episode

Chris Cuomo was seen in the NewsNation studios on 42nd Street in the Big Apple earlier today

Sean Compton, President of Network, Nexstar Media Inc., announced the new move: “Chris joins our growing team of experienced, award-winning journalists and will continue our efforts to promote fairness and transparency in our news coverage and talk shows.

“NewsNation believes in the work I do with the Chris Cuomo Project, and I look forward to building something special here – bringing news wherever it happens and having conversations focused on common concerns and solutions rather than political parties.” or the political circus.’

NewsNation has long billed itself as an impartial, straightforward network that focuses solely on reporting the news, without any political angle.

The broadcaster also launched its own comeback podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project, last week with a defiant tone when it released the first episode – with new shows coming out on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In the podcast, Cuomo made the surprising statement that he is not a Democrat, despite his deep family ties to the party, and defended the actions that led to his impeachment from CNN.

The veteran TV journalist also said there was no resentment when it came to his former employer – who fired him amid his brother’s sex-bullying scandal.

“As for CNN, I will never be a hater. CNN has great people, CNN has a great cause and I wish them all the best, and I miss so many people there. But it’s time for me to move on, and I believe I can be more than ever before,” he said.

Cuomo also said he does not consider himself a Democrat, despite the fact that both his father Mario and brother Andrew served as Democratic governors of New York.

CNN fired Chris Cuomo (pictured) last December after he was caught advising his scandal-ridden brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over sexual misconduct allegations.

“I love my father, I love my brother, I respect them both very much, but I’m not a Democrat,” he said.

“And I’m not here to make it easy for you to be left-handed. I want you to wonder why you are. I want you to question everything,” Cuomo added.

The promos come just weeks after the former TV anchor took to Instagram to tell America to “pay more attention” to what’s happening in Ukraine.

“What is happening in Ukraine right now is bad and America should pay a lot more attention,” he said from the war-torn country.

“I went to the Eastern Front… We were too manned and armed and had to hide behind abandoned buildings.”

Cuomo compared the conflict to “WW2” and compared Ukrainians to Americans who fought in the War of Independence.

‘Ukrainians sound like Americans from 240 years ago versus the British. They give their lives to preserve the freedoms we have here.

“The interest here has waned… the war is only accelerating. I’ll give you more reason to worry soon. Thanks for the interest.’

Cuomo has spent his entire career working at almost every news channel, working for Fox News, CNBC, MSNBC, ABC and CNN, and finally got his own show from his good friend and boss Jeff Zucker, who was also fired for violating company rules on dating subordinates.

After losing the $6 million-a-year gig due to interference to his brother, Cuomo sued the network for $125 million.

According to the lawsuit, “Cuomo has been unfairly smeared on his journalistic integrity, making it difficult, if not impossible, for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and causing him damages in sums of more than $125 million, including not only the remaining salary due under the agreement. , but lost future wages as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy its reputation in violation of the agreement.”