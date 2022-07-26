Chris Cuomo is seen arriving at NewsNation for interview with Dan Abrams 

Looking all slick in a blue button down and pants, Chris Cuomo was seen entering the NewsNation studios on 42nd Street in New York City today.

Cuomo, 51, arrived for his highly publicized interview with Dan Abrams about his highly controversial departure from CNN, his life since then and where he’ll show up next.

Sources close to Cuomo tell DailyMail.com that Cuomo will announce his next move during the interview.

Media circles have been rumored for months that Cuomo is in talks with NewsNation about hosting a show for the fledgling cable network that will compete with Fox News, MSNBC and CNN.

Today’s observation will only add to the speculation.

When approached, NewsNation declined to comment, but did say that Cuomo’s interview will air tonight on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT.

Cuomo has kept quiet since he was dramatically fired from CNN for helping his brother deal with his sexual harassment scandal.

But he jumped back into the limelight with a bold Instagram post showing off his body and showing off his tattoos.

And the former TV host even hinted at a possible comeback, teasing, “Something’s coming…Summer ’22.”

Cuomo, puffing on a big cigar, was fired from CNN for trying to help his brother, ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, get out of his sexual harassment scandal

He was bounced back by the Atlanta-based cable news network in December 2021 after a video deposition surfaced in which he admitted that he and his brother, ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, had devised a strategy to ease the pressure to resign following allegations of inappropriate and sexually charged behavior of nearly a dozen women.

Then he lost his lucrative gig with satellite radio titan SiriusXM, followed by HarperCollins’ announcement that they were deepening his musings on the Trump administration and the pandemic response titled “Deep Denial.”

And all that was after he was bombarded with his own accusation by a former boss, Shelly Ross, who wrote a New York Times op-ed headlined “Chris Cuomo sexually harassed me.” I hope he will use his power to make change.”

In the black-and-white Instagram slideshow, the tarnished broadcaster has sunglasses in every frame, sometimes shirtless, bared his teeth in the park, tensing his muscles or puffing on a big cigar.

His spokesman Steven Goldberg declined to say what that “something” will be.

This is not his only foray into public life.

On July 2, he posted another Instagram video, this one from Ukraine, in which he interviews a Ukrainian soldier. Cuomo explains in the caption that he’s there with “his brother Sean Penn” and brags about how close he got to fighting.

“I’ll show you the danger now – we were right where the shelling is,” he wrote. Cuomo also posted a selfie bombing buildings and cars in the war-torn country.

The Yale University graduate with a law degree from Fordham, has always been considered the intellectual counterbalance to his brother’s violent and autocratic style.

Cuomo spent his entire career on nearly every news channel, working for Fox News, CNBC, MSNBC, ABC, and CNN, and finally got his own show from his good friend and boss Jeff Zucker, who was also fired for breaking company rules. . dating subordinates.

After losing the $6 million-a-year gig due to interference to his brother, Cuomo sued the network for $125 million.

Cuomo has been unfairly tainted with his journalistic integrity, making it difficult, if not impossible, for Cuomo to find similar employment in the future and causing him damages in excess of $125 million, including not only the remaining salary under of the agreement, but also future lost wages as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy its reputation in violation of the agreement,” the lawsuit said.

With those kinds of jobs ruled out, it’s unclear what he’s hinting this summer.