Chris Cuomo is back on air as his first NewsNation show is set to debut

Chris Cuomo returns to the airwaves tonight for the first time since being fired from CNN, days after suggesting the new show was a step down from his former primetime glory during an interview with New York Magazine editor Kara Swisher .

The 52-year-old’s new show – simply called ‘Cuomo’ – premieres on the NewsNation network at 8 PM EST, and is set to feature guests such as Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Maher and Tulsi Gabbard in its first week.

The show marks Cuomo’s attempt at a comeback after he was convicted by CNN executives of violating journalistic ethics by advising his disgraced brother — former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — through sexual misconduct allegations in 2021.

Cuomo has since maintained that he did nothing wrong in advising his older brother and is currently suing CNN for $125 million in lost wages, with the lawsuit claiming that the firing so damaged his reputation that it would be ‘difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future.’

During his appearance on On With Kara Swisher last week, the NY Magazine editor pointed out the inconsistency in Cuomo’s lawsuit’s claims about his future employment against his new primetime show.

“And you have a new job now that I want to talk about so you can apparently get hired,” Swisher asked Cuomo after reading a passage from his lawsuit.

“Well, do you think where I am now matches where I was?” Cuomo responded.

“It depends on what you do with it,” Swisher said.

‘I’m talking to you in my dining room. I was number one on CNN and I would be recognized in Malawi as much as I would be in Milwaukee. It’s something completely different.’

Cuomo will reportedly earn $1 million for his new hosting gig at NewsNation — a fraction of his previous $6 million-a-year paycheck at CNN.

Chris Cuomo on the set of his new NewsNation show, which is set to air Monday at 8:00 PM EST

Swisher, editor of New York Magazine, asked Cuomo how his firing from CNN made him unemployable since he already has a new job

NewsNation is a new television station that pledges itself to offer neutral reporting on current events — a marked departure for Cuomo, who enjoyed inserting his opinions into stories while at CNN.

During a promotional interview for the new show, Cuomo appeared to try to distance himself from biased reporting about his past.

“Everything has to be context and balance,” he said in an interview with NewsNation. ‘It can’t just be that everything is wrong, everything is bad, and I see that now after being outside of it for a while and I hope to bring that perspective in.

‘NewsNation is just getting started, the idea of ​​developing an audience, growing something, that’s really important to me. Because I’m really trying to talk to a group, and the good news is the biggest group is ordinary people who don’t identify with any of the extremes of a party,” he said.

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was grilled by reporter Kara Swisher and asked about his termination from CNN as he sues the network for $125 million over his firing

“I helped him in ways that I thought were reasonable,” Chris Cuomo, right, said of helping his brother Andrew, left, defend himself against sexual harassment charges

Despite his hiatus from the TV chair, Cuomo has remained in the headlines since his departure from CNN.

Many have speculated that Cuomo may have sparked the turmoil currently rocking CNN by ratting out former CEO Jeff Zucker over a consensual relationship with the network’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollus, which led directly to the executive’s firing .

Asked whether he leaked news of the affair to Swisher, Cuomo vehemently denied the rumors.

“No, I didn’t,” he said. “People think a lot of things, and very often it’s for bad reasons or selfish reasons or to hurt someone else,” Cuomo said. “I’m not the guy to play small things, make shots and go after people.”

He went on to call Zucker ‘one of the best TV producers’ and the relationship that was revealed gave him ‘no joy’, adding that Zucker ‘gave me tremendous opportunities.’

Despite the kind words for his former boss, Cuomo bitterly lamented that he was ‘recognized in Malawi as much as I would be in Milwaukee’ before his firing.

Swisher dropped an anonymous sexual assault allegation against Cuomo and merely checked to see if he denied the allegations.

The former CNN front man answered a straight ‘yes’ to each of Swisher’s questions on the topic before moving on to the next topic, refusing to dig deeper.

Swisher also went easy on the former CNN anchor when it came to his brother’s allegations of sexual harassment, and the ex-governor’s younger brother dutifully avoided the questions anyway.

Asked if he felt it was inappropriate for him to help his brother wrestle from the charges, Cuomo said ‘what’s the difference between helping him personally and strategically?’

Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker was fired from his position for not disclosing an affair with CNN chief Allison Gollust, though Cuomo denies disclosing them

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust, who stepped down with Zucker, is believed to have engaged in the relationship with him for years

Cuomo continues to maintain that he sees nothing wrong with his actions, saying because he didn’t cover up his brother’s allegations, he was free to help him.

“I helped him in ways that I thought were reasonable,” Cuomo said.

‘I don’t know how it hurt the audience. I never heard that it hurt the audience,’ he said of his involvement in shaping his brother’s defense against sexual harassment charges.

At the time he issued an on-air apology on CNN, Cuomo said he ‘knows where the line is.’

He addressed the conflict of interest again in his podcast, saying: ‘I really regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family.’

Andrew Cuomo’s career as a politician collapsed after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with 11 women.

He resigned in August 2021 after months of withdrawal and eventually all criminal charges were dropped against him.

Cuomo was found to have helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (pictured here), defend himself against sexual harassment allegations by 11 women

The charges against Cuomo were based on allegations by Brittany Commisso, who said Cuomo reached up her blouse and grabbed her breast in late 2020 while they were alone in his Executive Mansion office, where she had been summoned to help with his cell phone.

He insisted he did no such thing, saying ‘that would be an insane act’.

Commisso’s testimony was among the most damning in a report released in August 2021 by Democratic Attorney General Letitia James that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

Chris maintains that he was not the ‘main guy’ in helping his brother overcome the allegations and was merely a ‘sidekick’ in the endeavour.

This notion is backed up by notes from his brother’s top assistant Melissa DeRosa, who noted: ‘Chris sends me a lot of stuff a lot of the time. I don’t deal with half of it. He gives unsolicited advice’.

The former governor was also blamed for many of New York’s 15,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes after forcing the facilities to accept COVID-positive patients at the beginning of the pandemic.

Chris kindly interviewed his brother on his CNN show during this time, admitting to Swisher that he knew his brother being on his show was a conflict of interest “all day long.”

He defended the decision to do that too, saying: ‘When I had him on, it wasn’t about news and covering a state governor. That’s all I’m saying,’ despite interviewing him on a news show.