Chris Cooke, Shubman Gill drive Glamorgan in must-win promotion push

Sussex 86 for 1 (Orr 45) course glamorgan 533 for Dec 9 (Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*) with 447 runs

Chris Cooke and Shubman Gill both made impressive hundreds as Glamorgan put themselves in a strong position in their must-win game against Sussex.

Gill scored 119 – his first LV = County Championship hundred – and Cooke 141 as they piled up 533 for eight declared on the second day at the 1st Central County Ground.

Sussex reacted positively and was 86 for one as poor light forced the players with 13 overs still to be bowled in Hove after two brief rain delays earlier in the day.

Glamorgan must win to have any chance of improving Middlesex and claiming Division Two’s second promotion place and although Sussex bowled well in the morning session when they took three wickets, their bowlers then suffered with Cooke in the lead when he made his tenth first class century.

Earlier it had been Gill who went on the attack. He quickly added the nine runs it took overnight to complete his seventh first-class hundred before greeting the arrival of Jack Carson by hitting the off-spinner for three limits in his first over.

But Carson had his revenge in his next left when he tossed another and Gill chose long-on, after seeing 139 balls and hitting 16 fours and two sixes.

Left arm Sean Hunt had already broken through when he yorked Billy Root and Carson took a second wicket when he gave the ball air again and Andrew Salter was also caught long-on.

When Sussex took the new ball, Brad Currie was soon behind James Harris at 34, after Harris added 77 with Cooke. Timm van der Gugten helped the South African at 41 for the eighth wicket before Van der Gugten was held off on Tom Clark’s long leg.

Acceleration came on either side of the tea as Cooke and Ajaz Patel hit 96 in 13 overs, with Patel hitting an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls, including three sixes, two of them hitting over long-on in an over by Carson.

Cooke barely made a foul before bringing Hunt to wicketkeeper Oli Carter after earning his second championship century of the season. His 141 came from 165 balls with 14 fours and two sixes. Carter was one of two replacements employed by Sussex after Charlie Tear and Fynn Hudson-Prentice died of food poisoning overnight. The Glamorgan total was also expanded with 50 extras.

Sussex started their answer and needed 384 to avoid the sequel and they got off to a positive start, Ali Orr and Tom Haines started bowling a quirky new ball from Harris and Mick Hogan.