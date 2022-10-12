Chris Colfer throws serious shade at Lea Michele when asked if he will go watch her show Funny Girl

While Lea Michele is currently receiving rave reviews for her turn on Funny Girl, don’t expect her former co-star Chris Colfer to be one of the people flocking to the show.

The actor, who starred opposite Lea in Glee from 2009 to 2015, cast a serious shadow on Lea when asked if he’d like to watch the musical while in New York City.

Chris joked that his day suddenly “got full” after Michelle Collins suggested we watch Funny Girl, more than two years after Lea came under fire for alleged bullying on the set of Glee.

‘I can be triggered at home’: Chris Colfer has no interest in seeing former Glee co-star Lea Michele in Funny Girl

“By the way, Chrissy, guess what I’m doing tonight? Oh my God, you have to come when you’re here,” Michelle asked during an interview with Chris on her show. The Michelle Collins show.

“Oh no, do you see Funny Girl?” Chris asked Michelle.

“That’s me,” Michelle replied.

“Oh,” Chris replied in a hushed tone before adding, “My day is suddenly so full.”

Broadway sensation: Michele receives critical acclaim for her role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl

‘Wait no! Wow! Chris!’ exclaimed Michelle. “I’ve seen it on Beanie, so I think it’s only right that I see it with Lea!”

“I saw Six last night, and it was great,” Chris said, referring to the Broadway show Six.

‘So you don’t see it’ [Funny Girl] I think while you’re in town?’ asked Michelle.

‘No, I can be triggered at home,’ he replied.

It’s a hit: Colfer starred opposite Lea in Glee from 2009 to 2015; pictured with Michele and the late Naya Rivera

Lea has received rave reviews for her portrayal of comedienne Fanny Brice in Funny Girl since she took over the role after Beanie Feldstein’s departure over the summer.

Funny Girl is a musical with a score by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, which first opened on Broadway in 1964 and starred Barbra Streisand.

Chris isn’t the only former Glee cast member who chooses not to watch Lea on the show.

Last month Kevin McHale admitted he wouldn’t be going to the musical either.

Role of a lifetime: Lea, pictured on Good Morning America, plays the role made famous by Barbra Streisand

Speak with e! News the actor, 34, admitted ‘I have no plans’ [to see Funny Girl].’

He added that he hasn’t spoken to 36-year-old Michele, who succeeded 29-year-old Beanie Feldstein in the production earlier this month, for a long time.

But he also acknowledged Lea’s talent and star power elsewhere in the interview.

“She’s clearly extreme, extremely talented,” he gushed in his sit-down with the news station.

Also not going: Lea’s former Glee co-star Kevin McHale, center, isn’t planning on watching Funny Girl either

“I’m sure she’s phenomenal at it. Are you joking? She could play the part in her sleep,” he praised.

Lea ended up at the center of controversy in 2020 after former Glee actress Samantha Ware claimed the actress made her time on the show a “living hell.”

After Lea shared a post in response to George Floyd’s death, Samantha tweeted: “Remember when you made my first television appearance hell?!?!…”Because I’ll never forget…I believe that you told everyone that if you had the chance you would put on my wig!’ among other traumatic micro-aggressions that made me doubt a career in Hollywood.”

The tweet opened the floodgates and a host of other stars came forward with their own memories of Lea’s alleged bad behavior.